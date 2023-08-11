The Modern Victorian Aesthetic Will Give Your Home the Most Exquisite Feel

Your Victorian home decor doesn’t need to stay in the past. Try these mindful modern updates to refresh your space.

Published on August 11, 2023
Hallway with colorful floral wallpaper and a modern Victorian aesthetic
Centuries after they were originally introduced, the iconic homes of the Victorian era remain relevant in the interior design world. Their intricate details and craftsmanship, rarely found in contemporary buildings, make the style incredibly recognizable—even to novice design lovers.

Though distinctive, part of the reason the style still holds so much appeal is there are so many ways it can be interpreted and applied. The look pairs equally well with a delicate, feminine aesthetic as it does with a dark, gothic vibe. In fact, the whole modern Victorian look is built on the dichotomy of opposites—predominantly the mix of old and new, which allows for both the beauty of heritage style and the modern luxuries you know and love today.

However iconic, the design can feel on the dated side—but there are ways you can modernize it without losing any charm. If you're looking to infuse the modern Victorian aesthetic into your home, whether by adding a few subtle touches or going all out, here’s what you need to know.

sophisticated blue living room with chevron printed chair
What is the modern Victorian aesthetic, and why is it trending?

It seems like every time Victorian architecture is highlighted in pop culture—from fashion to home—a near-universal love for the style is rekindled. From the pretty Painted Ladies of San Francisco to the elegant home of American Girl Doll Samantha Pakington—which inspired a newfound passion for ornate architecture—this trend is perennially popular.

Taking its name from Queen Victoria of England, the Victorian architectural period spans from the late 1830s to about 1910. Since the period spans such a long interval, it's not surprising that several subcategories fall under the Victorian umbrella—Gothic Revival, Greek Revival, and Queen Anne are just a few.

Each style has its own hallmarks, but the varied looks also share a fair amount of design similarities. Bold uses of color, sweeping porches, and decorative woodwork on both the interior and exterior are usually associated with the style, and Victorian buildings often have pitched roofs and decorative stained glass windows as well, adding to their impressive character.

These beautiful details evoke an idyllic, almost dollhouse-like image which, while pretty, may not always be practical. Today, families live, cook, and entertain very differently than people did hundreds of years ago. How do you bridge this gap, between an appreciation of the past and the demands of modern life?

"I live and work in the largest neighborhoods of Victorian homes in the country—Old Louisville—but my taste definitely skews more modern, as does that of a lot of my neighbors whose homes I've designed," says Bethany Adams, founder of Bethany Adams Interiors. "I've found that there is a real connection between the incredible craftsmanship and use of materials in our homes and the kind of modern luxury I bring to all of my projects."

staircase with blue wallpaper and artwork
How to Balance Old-School Victorian Design with Modern Features

One of the quickest and most budget-friendly ways to update a vintage home is to give it a fresh color palette. This can give a home a significant improvement without losing any of the vintage details that make it special. Plus, adding unique light fixtures can help to highlight the unique touches inherent to the house.

"Brighten up a dark Victorian by painting walls a light color and refinishing the floors to a less orange-y hue," says Adams. "Careful additions of recessed lighting can also help."

If you want to do more extensive renovations, Adams recommends that you find a way to connect the history of a Victorian home with the present for a house that feels fresh and cohesive.

"In the kitchen remodel of my own 1897 home, for example, I purposefully selected full slabs of Carrara marble for the countertops and backsplash," she says. "Not only is the look on trend and uber luxe—it also directly references the full slab Carrara wainscoting in the original bathroom upstairs, as well as the original marble walkway leading up to the house."

Because Victorians do span different styles, it's essential to pay attention the elements of the era that your house maintains without trying to force design choices because you think a Victorian home "should" have them.

"Pay attention to the details of your home too and avoid adding faux historic elements like extra moldings, metal ceiling tiles, or anything fussy," Adams says. "Some homes, like mine, never had crown molding which gives it a modern fresh feel."

high contrast bathroom with white tile
Similarly, Adams cautions against trying to transform another a home that's in another style into a Victorian.

"If you're a fan of the Victorian look, but your home was built in the last century, bring the style in with furnishings and accessories (needlepoint pillows, ferns, dark wood accents) and above all avoid the faux historic elements mentioned above—you won't be fooling anybody and you could actually hurt your home's value if, for example, you add crown molding and a bunch of columns to your midcentury modern ranch home," she says.

By appreciating what makes a Victorian home Victorian, and understanding how to bring it into the 21st century, you can create a space that feels fully modern while honoring its historic past—creating a timeless home to treasure.

