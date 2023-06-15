With an endless stream of technology and new innovations constantly at our fingertips, many of us are craving a slower, simpler lifestyle and a return to nature. We’ve seen this reflected in interior design trends over the past few years in many different ways, from trending colors to biophilic design and more. So it’s no surprise that another rustic, nature-inspired style is gaining popularity. It’s called the modern prairie aesthetic, and it’s all about charming country style, vintage accents, and functional design. Think of it as modern farmhouse style’s rustic, but more refined, cousin.

Here’s everything you need to know about this emerging trend, plus how to implement the modern prairie aesthetic in your own home without making your space feel dated.

John Granen

What Is the Modern Prairie Aesthetic?

The modern prairie aesthetic is all about earth tones, natural materials (like rustic wood beams, leather, woven baskets and rugs, and stone), clean and simple lines, and vintage accents. As the name suggests, this style is inspired by the vast, open prairies of the American Midwest and the prairie-style architecture that was made famous by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. However, this most recent iteration of the country-inspired aesthetic also incorporates modern elements to keep it from feeling dated and inauthentic.

“This style is a play of the rustic, natural materials combined with clean modern lines in upholstery (think slipcover sofa but with a track arm), modern sculptural oversized pendant over a rustic farm table, or brick veneer backsplash with a clean pure white quartz countertop,” says interior designer Sarah Storms of Styled by Storms. “It’s truly the mixing of modern with rustic that keeps this style contemporary and not back to Little House on the Prairie.”

Jay Wilde

How to Achieve Modern Prairie in Your Home

When it comes to implementing the modern prairie look in your home, choosing natural materials and textures is one of the most important things to keep in mind.

“Wood is a popular choice for flooring, furniture, and accents, and stone is often used for fireplaces, accent walls, and decor pieces like jugs and bowls,” says interior designer Michelle Woolley Sauter of One Coast Design. “Leather and other natural materials like linen and cotton can be used for upholstery and accents.”

Also, less is more with this aesthetic. While it doesn’t quite fall into the same category as minimalism, the modern prairie aesthetic certainly appreciates uncluttered spaces and minimal, purposeful decorations and accents.

“Avoid clutter and choose items with a purpose, such as a beautiful vase or a statement piece of art. Plants and greenery can also add to the prairie vibe, bringing the outdoors inside and connecting the space to nature,” Woolley Sauter says.

Bring in some fresh flowers, a potted tree, and a houseplant or two to brighten up the space, and you’ll be channelling the prairies in no time.

John Bessler

Avoid an Outdated Feel

“To stop your prairie aesthetic from looking too much like a Western movie set, I suggest experimenting with color and pattern to give the look a fresh, modern edge,” says Shanade McAllister-Fisher of Shanade McAllister-Fisher Design.

For example, try contrasting natural textures with bold art pieces or intricate colorful rugs and throws to create a lively and fun atmosphere. Alternatively, sleek and modern lighting fixtures or contemporary furniture in natural materials like leather or wood can add a fresh and updated look to a space, McAllister-Fisher says.

Essentially, don’t be afraid to mix your own personal style with the aesthetic rather than following the style rules blindly. The idea is to create a peaceful, welcoming interior that is just as modern and functional as it is charming and nostalgic.

