If a bowl of cheesy pasta is your idea of the perfect dinner, this is the recipe for you. Take everything you love about twirling up forkfuls of spaghetti and layer it with a rich meat sauce and plenty of cheese. The result is a rich, gooey spaghetti casserole that looks (and tastes!) like lasagna but is so much easier to make.

What Is Million Dollar Spaghetti?

Million dollar spaghetti is a baked dish made with layers of spaghetti noodles, ground beef tomato sauce, and a creamy cottage cheese mix. Think of it like lasagna but with spaghetti noodles instead of pasta sheets. The final dish is cheesy and rich, hence the name. Thanks to shortcuts, like bottled marinara sauce, you can have the whole thing in the oven with just 20 minutes of prep time. Serve the million dollar spaghetti casserole warm from the oven with homemade garlic bread and a fresh green salad.

Million Dollar Spaghetti Ingredients

A few pantry staples and inexpensive ingredients make million dollar spaghetti one of our favorite cheap dinner ideas. Chances are you may have just about everything you need on hand already. Here are a few notes about the main ingredients.

Meat : Our Test Kitchen used a mix of ground beef and Italian sausage. You can vary the heat depending on the Italian sausage used. We liked the spice level using hot Italian sausage. You can also use all ground beef or all sausage if you prefer.

: Our Test Kitchen used a mix of ground beef and Italian sausage. You can vary the heat depending on the Italian sausage used. We liked the spice level using hot Italian sausage. You can also use all ground beef or all sausage if you prefer. Sauce : Choose your favorite marinara sauce—any brand will work!

: Choose your favorite marinara sauce—any brand will work! Noodles : Spaghetti noodles give this casserole recipe its signature texture but you can swap in angel hair, linguine, or any other long thin noodles you have on hand. Simply cook the pasta to al dente and continue with the recipe as written.

: Spaghetti noodles give this casserole recipe its signature texture but you can swap in angel hair, linguine, or any other long thin noodles you have on hand. Simply cook the pasta to al dente and continue with the recipe as written. Cheese: If you'd prefer you can substitute ricotta cheese for the cottage cheese in this recipe.

How to Make Million Dollar Spaghetti

This million dollar spaghetti recipe comes together with just a bit of prep time. Here's how our Test Kitchen makes homemade million dollar spaghetti.