Million Dollar Spaghetti Be the first to rate & review! Everything you love about lasagna, but so much easier to make. By BHG Test Kitchen Published on July 28, 2023 Cook Time: 8 mins Hands On Time: 20 mins Bake Time: 40 mins Stand Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hr 18 mins Servings: 12 Jump to Nutrition Facts If a bowl of cheesy pasta is your idea of the perfect dinner, this is the recipe for you. Take everything you love about twirling up forkfuls of spaghetti and layer it with a rich meat sauce and plenty of cheese. The result is a rich, gooey spaghetti casserole that looks (and tastes!) like lasagna but is so much easier to make. What Is Million Dollar Spaghetti? Million dollar spaghetti is a baked dish made with layers of spaghetti noodles, ground beef tomato sauce, and a creamy cottage cheese mix. Think of it like lasagna but with spaghetti noodles instead of pasta sheets. The final dish is cheesy and rich, hence the name. Thanks to shortcuts, like bottled marinara sauce, you can have the whole thing in the oven with just 20 minutes of prep time. Serve the million dollar spaghetti casserole warm from the oven with homemade garlic bread and a fresh green salad. Million Dollar Spaghetti Ingredients A few pantry staples and inexpensive ingredients make million dollar spaghetti one of our favorite cheap dinner ideas. Chances are you may have just about everything you need on hand already. Here are a few notes about the main ingredients. Meat: Our Test Kitchen used a mix of ground beef and Italian sausage. You can vary the heat depending on the Italian sausage used. We liked the spice level using hot Italian sausage. You can also use all ground beef or all sausage if you prefer. Sauce: Choose your favorite marinara sauce—any brand will work! Noodles: Spaghetti noodles give this casserole recipe its signature texture but you can swap in angel hair, linguine, or any other long thin noodles you have on hand. Simply cook the pasta to al dente and continue with the recipe as written. Cheese: If you'd prefer you can substitute ricotta cheese for the cottage cheese in this recipe. How to Make Million Dollar Spaghetti This million dollar spaghetti recipe comes together with just a bit of prep time. Here's how our Test Kitchen makes homemade million dollar spaghetti. Cook the Pasta: You'll want to cook the spaghetti until al dente, which isn't quite fully cooked. This helps ensure the final dish isn't mushy. Make the Sauce: Cook the meat and add it to bottled marinara sauce. Prepare the Cheese Mix: We used cream cheese, cottage cheese, sour cream, and mozzarella cheese to create a cheesy sauce that's ultra-melty when baked. Assemble the Layers: Start with the noodle layer, then sauce, then cheese. Repeat until the casserole dish is full. Bake: Bake the spaghetti casserole until it's golden brown and bubbly. Ingredients Nonstick cooking spray 1 pound dried spaghetti 2 (24 ounce) jars spaghetti sauce 1 pound bulk Italian sausage 8 ounces lean ground beef 1 cup chopped onion 4 cloves garlic, minced 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning 8 ounces cream cheese, softened 8 ounces cottage cheese 1/4 cup sour cream 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese Chopped fresh parsley Grated Parmesan cheese Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 3-qt. baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Prepare pasta according to package directions. Drain and return to pot. Add 1 jar spaghetti sauce and stir to combine; set aside. In an extra-large skillet cook sausage, ground beef, and onion over medium until meat is no longer pink and onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Drain fat. Stir in garlic and 1 tsp. of the Italian seasoning; cook 1 minute more. Remove from heat and stir in remaining 1 jar spaghetti sauce. In a medium bowl combine cream cheese, cottage cheese, sour cream, 1 cup shredded mozzarella, and remaining 1 tsp. Italian seasoning; set aside. Add half of the spaghetti mixture to the prepared dish and top with the cottage cheese mixture. Top with the remaining spaghetti mixture. Spoon meat sauce mixture over the top and spread to an even layer. Top with remaining 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese. Bake until heated through and cheese is bubbly and beginning to brown, about 40 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serve topped with chopped fresh parsley and grated Parmesan cheese. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 467 Calories 28g Fat 29g Carbs 25g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 466.7 % Daily Value * Total Fat 27.6g 35% Saturated Fat 12.2g 61% Cholesterol 80.4mg 27% Sodium 1160.3mg 50% Total Carbohydrate 28.7g 10% Dietary Fiber 3.2g 12% Total Sugars 10.3g Protein 25.3g Vitamin D 0.5mcg 2% Vitamin C 4.3mg 21% Calcium 253mg 19% Iron 2.8mg 16% Potassium 769.1mg 16% Fatty acids, total trans 0.3g Vitamin D 19.5IU Alanine 1.1g Arginine 1.3g Ash 4.9g Aspartic acid 1.9g Caffeine 0mg Carotene, alpha 0.2mcg Choline, total 81.3mg Copper, Cu 0.2mg Cystine 0.2g Energy 1953.1kJ Fluoride, F 24.7mcg Folate, total 70.6mcg Glutamic acid 4.6g Glycine 1.1g Histidine 0.7g Isoleucine 1.1g Leucine 2g Lysine 1.8g Methionine 0.6g Magnesium, Mg 56.9mg Manganese, Mn 0.4mg Niacin 9.2mg Phosphorus, P 364.6mg Pantothenic acid 0.7mg Phenylalanine 1g Phytosterols 3.6mg Proline 1.8g Retinol 129.9mcg Selenium, Se 33.6mcg Serine 1.1g Starch 9.6g Theobromine 0mg Threonine 1g Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) 3.6mg Tryptophan 0.2g Tyrosine 0.9g Valine 1.2g Vitamin A, IU 1310.9IU Vitamin A, RAE 174.3mcg Vitamin B-12 1.4mcg Vitamin B-6 0.5mg Vitamin K (phylloquinone) 27mcg Water 224g Zinc, Zn 3.7mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.