Miamicore Is the Home Decor Trend Bringing the Heat This Summer

When you think of the ultimate girls’ trip, beach getaway destination, Miami is always one of the spots that comes to mind. Especially with summer upon us, it’s understandable to fantasize about the dive bars and boat days this seaside city is known for—but if a trip isn’t in the works (at least not yet), setting up a staycation inspired by the coastal city is easier than ever now that Miamicore is taking over as a home decor trend.

“Miamicore can be described as Golden Girls meets coastal style meets maximalist decor,” says Sheva Knopfler, decor expert, creative director, and co-founder at Lights.com. “Recently, there’s been an emphasis on decorating your home based on your personality and clothing style—we’ve seen vanilla girl aesthetic, coastal grandmother, Barbiecore, and more across TikTok and Instagram. Miamicore is another iteration of designing based on your overall aesthetic, breaking barriers through quirky designs and loud prints while staying cohesive.”

Carson Downing

This sophisticated yet breezy, Art Deco-meets-nautical aesthetic features botanical wallpaper, bright colors, funky shapes and lines, neon lights, and lacquered furniture. In reference to the coastal, maximalist look, Knopfler has seen a rise in popularity with natural materials like rattan and wicker, along with geometric shapes like mid-century bulbs and bold linear pieces.

In a TikTok posted by Ruggable, the brand describes Miamicore as “a nod to the ’70s and ’80s postmodern Miami decor style—a little bit kitschy and pastel” with plenty of shell accents and chevron.

To turn your space into a Miamicore oasis without making any major, costly changes, try swapping out smaller pieces for more on-theme counterparts, like colorful tabletop decor, geometric throw pillows, beachy wall art, or a gilded mirror. Temporarily transform your furniture by adding patterned couch cushion covers, and get that classic mood lighting with a lamp or neon sign. For specific lighting pieces, Knopfler recommends going with a mounted ceiling light made of natural jute material and brass detailing, an architectural, billiard-style fixture that gives a nod to Miami dive bars, and a brass arched pendant inspired by the sunset. If you don’t know where to start, you can easily create a mood board by looking up photos of real hotel rooms or homes and Miami-based television and movie sets (Miami Vice, Goodfellas, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, etc.)

Annie Schlecther

With all of the trending decor styles out there right now, it can be overwhelming to choose one to go with—but with Miamicore, you’re getting the best of a variety of styles, so you won’t feel like you’re settling. Plus, it captures summer perfectly.

“The color palette and beach themes are right on par with seasonal summer trends,” Knopfler says. “It’ll help bring the vibrant energy of Miami beaches to you—without the intense heat and sunburn.”