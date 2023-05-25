These Are All The Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Memorial Day, Including Amazon, Target, Wayfair, and More

With so many Memorial Day furniture sales happening this weekend, you might feel overwhelmed trying to sift through them all. But fear not—we picked out nine of the best to shop to save you time (and money). Looking for a new bed frame, couch, kitchen table, or bookcase? We’ve got you covered with deals from Amazon, Wayfair, Target, Walmart, Macy’s and more.

Shop furniture starting at $170 and discounts up to $1,200 off (yes, you read that correctly!). Take advantage of these fantastic sales to upgrade every room of your house, plus the backyard.

Amazon

Buy It: Homissue Double-Wide Seven-Tier Bookshelf, $228 with coupon (was $240), Amazon

Amazon

You can find great deals on Amazon every day, but you’ll find particularly amazing discounts for Memorial Day. This seven-tier industrial style bookcase is the perfect addition to any room that needs some additional storage, and this two-tier round coffee table will blend seamlessly with rustic decor. Shop other on-sale items including beds, TV consoles, desks, side tables, and more.

Target

Buy It: Threshold and ​​Studio McGee Arbon Wood Dowel Accent Chair, $236 (was $315), Target

Target

Target’s Summer Kickoff Sale runs through May 29 and includes up to 30% off living room, bedroom, office, kitchen, and outdoor furniture. Shop best-sellers, like this metal frame coffee table, this neutral accent chair, and this geometric print cabinet.

Wayfair

Buy It: Andover Mills Abdiel Upholstered Three-Piece Bedroom Set, $170 (was $234), Wayfair

Wayfair

Score savings of up to 70% off during Wafair’s Memorial Day Clearance sale. This highly rated three-piece upholstered bed frame is on sale for just $170! You can also grab this farmhouse-style bathroom vanity for up to $550 off. Plus, this four-person outdoor seating set is currently only $275. Check out the sale for even more deals on couches, rugs, chairs, dressers, counter stools, and more.

Walmart

Buy It: Woven Paths Sliding Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand, $169 (was $409), Walmart

Walmart

Browse Walmart’s Memorial Day sale to find discounts on everything from bed frames to storage benches to futons. This media stand, for example, features sliding barn doors in a variety of finishes, including gray, reclaimed barnwood, stone, white oak, and white—and it’s $240 off.

Anthropologie

Buy It: Agate Drink Table, $198 (was $248), Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Anthropologie furniture can be pretty pricey, so be sure to shop the Memorial Day Event if you’re a fan. The sale boasts savings of up to 40% off 1,000 styles, including kitchen tables, couches, desks, side tables, and more. This beautiful agate drink table will add a unique touch to your living room, and it’s $50 off right now (and it doubles as a coaster, so you don’t have to worry about water rings). Another must-see deal is this three-drawer trellis motif desk for nearly $300 off.

Parachute

Buy It: Pillow Chair, from $1,520 (was $1,900), Parachute

Parachute

Everything is 20% off during Parachute’s Memorial Day sale, and you can shop discounted wooden and upholstered bed frames, cozy chairs and sofas, and end tables through May 29. Parachute sales are few and far between, so be sure to take advantage of this one while it lasts.

Rifle Paper Co

Buy It: Bristol Armchair, $739 with code BLOOM25 (was $985), Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co. is offering 25% off sitewide with code BLOOM25 through May 30. Snag deals on floral printed armchairs, desk chairs, settees, ottomans, benches, dining chairs, and beds. Rifle Paper Co.’s products are perfect for anyone who loves patterns and colors. Take this Garden Party print chair with shades of pink, lavender, peach, aqua, and yellow, for example. Plus, it comes in a variety of other monochromatic floral patterns, too.

Macy's

Buy It: Radley Fabric Four-Piece Sectional Sofa, $1,959 (was $3,226), Macy’s

Macy’s

We love a double discount: Macy’s has furniture deals up to 60% off during the Memorial Day Sale (through May 29), and if you use code MEMDAY when checking out, you’ll get an additional 10% off certain items. If you’re in the market for a new couch, run to grab this four-piece sectional that’s currently a whopping $1,267 off.

Raymour & Flanigan

Buy It: Sawyer 50-Inch TV Stand, $186 (was $200), Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan

Take up to 30% off everything sitewide during Raymour & Flanigan’s sale, including sofas, dining room sets, beds, dressers, accent chairs, outdoor furniture, coffee tables, office furniture, and pretty much anything else you can think of. You’ll find couches starting at $315, daybeds starting at $270, and TV stands from $186. Check out even more great finds throughout the sale.