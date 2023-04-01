​​The Viral Mellanni Sheets With 239,000+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale With a Double Discount at Amazon

Shoppers call them “ridiculously comfortable” and “super soft and cooling.”

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Published on April 1, 2023 07:30AM EDT

Amazon sheets tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington

High-quality sheets can make bedtime feel so much cozier, and luckily, there are plenty of affordable options available that still feel luxe. Take this customer-loved set from Mellanni, for example. It has more than 239,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and it’s on sale (there’s even an extra on-page coupon you can add for an extra discount). Right now, you can get queen-size sheets starting at just $33.

The best-selling four-piece set includes a top sheet, fitted sheet, and two envelope pillowcases, all made of its Signature Mellanni Weave double-brushed microfiber. The lightweight material is moisture-wicking and breathable to help regulate your temperature as you sleep. According to shoppers, the “super soft and cooling” sheets have helped reduce their postpartum night sweats. 

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set - Iconic Collection Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases

Amazon

Buy It: Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, from $33 with coupon (was $48), Amazon

The durable fabric is stain-, shrink-, fade-, wrinkle-, and pill-resistant, according to the brand. Plus, the sheets are Oeko-Tex-certified, which means that they’re free from any harmful chemicals and dyes, making them safe for shoppers with sensitive skin. Based on the Amazon product page, Mellanni will accept returns at any time if you’re not satisfied or run into any issues with your sheets, so you can’t lose when purchasing this set. 

No matter what size mattress you have, you’ll be able to find a set of these sheets that fits it, since they’re available in sizes ranging from twin to California king—there are even additional options with extra deep pockets in every size. There are a variety of colors to shop, too, including white, light gray, baby blue, beige, ivory, and lavender. Or if you prefer prints, check out the floral, striped, polka-dotted, and checkered pattern varieties.

One five-star reviewer commented, “From the minute I opened the sheet package, I could feel the softness,” and they remained soft even after washing. Another shopper noted that the sheets are “ridiculously comfortable,” adding that they “don’t trap heat.”

The sheets are easy to clean, too—just throw them in the washing machine to give them a quick refresh. Shoppers have said that washing the sheets effortlessly removes stains. One reviewer commented, “I spilled some red juice on the sheets, [and] I immediately cleaned it up, and now it looks like I never spilled anything.”

This Mellanni sheet set is a great budget buy if you’re in need of new sheets. Shop it from Amazon starting at $33, and be sure to add the on-page coupon

