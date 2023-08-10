Meet the 2023 Stylemakers

Every year, Better Homes & Gardens celebrates the movers and shakers, authors and bakers, designers and makers who push the design envelope in ever-beautiful ways. They're called Stylemakers, and this year we're highlighting nearly 40 of our favorite creative thinkers, dreamers, and doers. Here, you'll find a bit about each 2023 Stylemaker, plus their current projects and passions.

Home Heroes

Harness your creativity with advice from these design pros, who are bound to inspire a colorful makeover, stunning tablescape, or living room refresh.



Justin Coit

Drew Barrymore

After years of playing other people, Drew Barrymore has created a new career based on being herself. There’s her magazine, Drew; her cookbook, Rebel Homemaker; her Flower Beauty line of cosmetics and skincare; and Beautiful, her collection of cookware, appliances, and furnishings for Walmart. Plus, in an exclusive interview, Drew uncovers the house rules of her own home, shaped by her passion for interior design and her two daughters.

David Tsay

Nathan Turner

Designer, author, and entertaining expert Nathan Turner creates cheery, more-is-more tablescapes with punchy colors, bold linens, and DIY decor. The entertaining pro breaks down how to make hand-dipped centerpieces that transform plain white vases.

Ditte Isager

Copenhagen-based photographer Ditte Isager put an airy, modern spin on her cabin in the woods. Expansive glass doors and a large deck nearly double the living space of the breezy Nordic getaway that feels like a tree house built at ground level.

Colin King

Getting the perfect color for your walls is tricky, but Colin King, stylist, designer, and Beni Rugs artistic director at large, makes it easy to create a custom hue that’s just right. In his new book, Arranging Things, King’s light-filled New York City loft teaches lessons in monochromatic decorating.

Heidi Callier

Self-taught designer Heidi Callier effortlessly mixes old and new elements to create spaces that are timeless and unique. In her new book, Memories of Home: Interiors, she showcases her spirited style and timeless, unique spaces.

Bobby Berk

You might know Bobby Berk from the stunning spaces he creates on Netflix’s Queer Eye. In his new book, Right at Home, the designer turned star and author teaches you how to find your style to create a space you love.

Amanda Reynal

Designer and home decor shop owner Amanda Reynal elegantly mixes styles with classic pieces. In her book Designing Rooms with Joie de Vivre: A Fresh Take on Classic Style, she breaks down the art of pairing playful and traditional styles.

Penguin Random House LLC

Dabito

All-around decor maestro Dabito successfully mixes disparate elements to create spaces with big personality. In his new book Old Brand New: Colorful Homes for Maximal Living, Dabito uses personal anecdotes about how he finds solace in his own creativity to help you unleash yours.

Jesse Wild

Annie Sloan

Artist, color expert, author, and the inventor of Chalk Paint, Annie Sloan has been encouraging us to pick up a brush for years. For inspiration, she heads to exhibitions "that I don’t think I’m really interested in—like, I don’t know, medieval tiles from Morocco. But I go anyway, and I find some incredible thing that just blows my mind."

Elizabeth Carababas

Jake Arnold

Interior designer and cofounder of The Expert, an online platform for pro decorating advice, Jake Arnold bridges the gap between consumers and the design world with his collection at Crate and Barrel.

ChloÃ© Crane-Leroux.

Robin Zachary

Styling photos might seem daunting. But with photo stylist and Styling Beyond Instagram author Robin Zachary, it can be easy. To start, she gathers analog materials—catalogs, postcards, pieces of wood, things on the beach—to gain inspiration.

Eklund Photography

NeKeia McSwain

As a designer and president of Black Interior Designers Inc., NeKeia McSwain connects Black designers with clients and each other. To stay inspired, she sets time limits on her social media apps.



Julia Bewkes

Stacey Bewkes

Stacey Bewkes' Quintessence blog tells the stories behind design, art, and architecture, and she visits the homes of interior designers on her popular YouTube series. When creativity strikes, expect to find her making a list—she has one for all sorts of things. She gives her tips for capturing ideas on your phone or computer, so they can easily be referenced whenever needed.

Richmond Lam

Dexter and Byron Peart

Dexter and Byron Peart are the founders behind Goodee, a curated online shop for artisanal, eco-minded home goods from around the world, tell us all about how they get out of a creative rut.

Courtesy Todd Snyder

Lewis Miller

From large-scale floral installations to traditional arrangements, Lewis Miller, floral designer extraordinaire, brings unexpected beauty to everything he designs, including his Flower Flash installations since 2016, when he set a ring of blooms around the John Lennon memorial in Central Park.

Victor Llorente

Patti Carpenter

On a trip to Guatemala, Patti Carpenter, a fashion industry veteran and trend expert, fell in love with the country and its art. It has since been a source of inspiration for her role as a matchmaker for far-flung artisans and companies that can produce and distribute their work.

Rebecca Gardner

The gorgeous tables and over-the-top parties created by entertaining expert Rebecca Garden turn heads, and her Houses & Parties online shop sells a bit of the magic.

Brigette Romanek

Brigette Romanek has designed the homes of some of the biggest stars (Gwyneth Paltrow, Beyoncé, and Demi Moore, to name a few), but this star-studded designer is also big into pets. The dog mom who claims “pets are my favorite people" shares her top tips for decorating with pets in mind. Her upcoming book, Livable Luxe, is available in October.

Drew Blackwell/Rizzoli

Suzanne Rheinstein

In remembering legendary designer Suzanne Rheinstein, we share 10 hallmarks of her work. Her thinking was one of a kind, and she created spaces that were relatable, elegant, and, above all, livable.

Keyanna Bowen

Keyanna Bowen

Keyanna Bowen is a designer, photographer, content creator, and host of the Magnolia Network show Rental Redo. She shares her renter-friendly tricks that make her home her own.

Penny Wincer

Billie Scheepers

Photographer Billie Scheepers and her design-minded husband created a high-style but not-too-serious family home full of cheery jolts of color and plenty of natural light.

Iris Apfel

Fashion icon Iris Apfel is 102 years old and working harder than ever. The longtime textile designer—she ran Old World Weavers with her husband for 40-plus years—recently released a collection of rugs with Ruggable. We caught up with the stylish centenarian to learn how she stays creatively inspired.



Innovative Tastemakers

When it comes to the kitchen, these chefs know their way around. From veggie-forward cooking to perfectly imperfect cakes, there's something for every tastebud.

Courtesy Sophia Roe

Sophia Roe

Sophia Roe, chef and host of Vice TV’s Counter Space, encourages you to play with your food. The James Beard Award winner brings “a little something extra” to each dish, whether that's in the form of technicolor hues, playful shapes, or standout flavors.

Homa Dashtaki

You probably know how to eat yogurt for breakfast, or how to incorporate it in baking, but you might not realize how versatile it truly is. Homa Dashtaki, founder of The White Moustache yogurt company, shares nostalgic recipes from her family heritage that utilize the savory side of the creamy, tangy treat. Her new cookbook Yogurt and Whey is packed with more than 100 ideas for using yogurt and whey in creative ways.

Justin Tallis/AFP by Getty Images

Claire Ptak

Claire Ptak is perhaps best known for baking the wedding cake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, but the pastry chef’s newest cookbook is all about embracing imperfections. Ptak’s book, Love Is a Pink Cake, which references a 1950s series by Andy Warhol, includes recipes that lean into the seasons and the love that comes through in something baked at home.

Jamie Oliver

Who doesn't love a quick weeknight dinner and an even easier cleanup? Jamie Oliver’s latest book, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders, is all about keeping effort to a minimum while maximizing flavors. Oliver notes the book is “dedicated to the art of minimal washing up.” We snagged his best tips for making easy dinners especially delicious.

Tara Sgroi

Susan Spungen

Join Susan Spungen, food stylist and recipe developer, in her kitchen as she cooks her way through the seasons, using ingredients inspired by her weekly farm share. Her latest book, Veg Forward, serves as a guide for cooking your way through seasonal produce, and how to get the most out of your garden, farmer’s market, or grocery store.

Hetty Lui McKinnon

Hetty Lui McKinnon

Hetty Lui McKinnon got her start in the food industry when she launched a salad business from her home kitchen. Now, she’s a prolific cookbook author, and in her newest book, Tenderheart, she guides readers through creative, joyful plant-based meals, with each chapter diving into a different vegetable—most of which are readily available and inexpensive, like carrots, potatoes, and cauliflower.

Andrea Gentl

Frolicking through the Massachusetts forests as a child, award-winning food and travel photographer Andrea Gentl, was enchanted by the mushrooms she saw, sparking a lifelong obsession with fungi in their many forms. Now, Gentl, the author of Cooking with Mushrooms, pays tribute to the umami with more than 100 recipes that highlight her favorite ingredient.



Plant People

An up-and-coming floral designer and legendary gardener provide creative inspiration for stunning arrangements, plus horticultural tips for home gardeners.



Amy Batog

Matthew Muscarella

Designer Matthew Muscarella, a designer for Terrain, brings together elements from all corners of the botanical world to create arrangements of uncommon beauty that often include houseplant clippings, cultivated and wild flowers, and fruit.

Monty Don

As the host of Britain’s longest-running garden program, Gardener’s World, which first aired in 1968, Monty Don became somewhat of an international sensation during lockdown. Most episodes feature Don in his garden in Herefordshire, England, sharing his latest garden projects, from dividing overgrown perennials to layering tulips in pots. We sat down with Don to ask about his garden, the show, and how to replicate his techniques at home.



Terremoto

Terremoto

California-based landscape design firm Terremoto is known for its creativity and striking naturalistic gardens. The studio takes on a range of projects, from tiny backyards to urban public spaces, as well as the gorgeous flower-filled meadow featured in the September issue. With the changing climate top of mind, the team focuses on native plants and sources materials locally when it can.

Wellness Warriors

The secret to feeling vibrant? Appreciating your stage of life. These health and wellness experts share wisdom about being confident and at peace with every trip around the sun.

Alicia Yoon

Alicia Yoon loves to get older. The beauty entrepreneur and CEO of Peach & Lily says “it’s an awesome thing to be able to get older.” For her, this decade is just one stop on an upward trajectory. She cites her mother and mother-in-law as role models in aging, and prioritizes preserving her health mentally, physically, and spiritually.

Mally Beauty

Mally Roncal

In order to make self-care a priority, Mally Roncal, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Mally Beauty, follows three mantras: Don’t waste energy on caring what others think; wash your face before bed, no matter what; and bring adventure and creativity to everything you do.

Justine Bateman

Justine Bateman—writer, director, producer, and author of Face: One Square Foot of Skin—has spent decades in and around Hollywood. In an industry that can challenge a person’s self-image, Bateman stays grounded. She pushes through insecurities with the help of her trusty journal, where she’ll try to get at underlying fears.

Carolina Contreras

There are a few tactics Carolina Contreras uses whenever she needs to pull herself out of a rut: video-call her sister, let her hair out, put on red lipstick, and remind herself of everything she’s achieved. The entrepreneur, salon owner, and activist for celebrating curly hair does one of these things (or all of the above) whenever she needs a pick-me-up.

Denise Austin and Katie Austin

Fitness icon Denise Austin has built a brand—and her own life—around healthy living, and her daughter Katie is following in her footsteps, first as a college athlete and now as a fitness and wellness influencer. Both share lessons for living more presently and happily looking ahead to the next stage of life.

Nyakio Grieco

“There is no such thing as too late,” says beauty industry entrepreneur Nyakio Grieco, who launched her first beauty line, Nyakio, in 2002 and sold it to Unilever 15 years later. At age 47, she launched two new businesses, Thirteen Lune, an e-commerce site that aims to give BIPOC beauty brands more visibility, and a new line, Relevant: Your Skin Seen, serving all skin tones and types.

Emma Lovewell

Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell published her first book, Live Learn Love Well: Lessons from a Life of Progress Not Perfection, this past spring. “We should all move through the world with grace. It’s OK to pivot and not be too hard on ourselves,” she says. To do so, she recommends more "best days," taking yourself on a date, and directing your energy wisely.

