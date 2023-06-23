Last week, McDonald’s introduced the new Grimace Birthday Meal, and the Internet (as per usual) has a few questions. The meal comes with your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece McNugget, medium fries, and—at the center of all the online buzz—a medium Grimace Shake. The fast food giant gave no details about the purple-hued ice cream treat upon announcing it, only that Grimace’s signature color and sweetness inspired it. So, what exactly does the new Grimace Shake taste like? TikTok users offering up their thoughts, so you can know what to expect before actually trying it.

In a post that now has over 3 million views, TikTok creator @gracemarywilliams took a trip to her local McDonald’s and ordered the shake. “Nobody knows that the actual flavor of this shake is, so I’m gonna try it and try to explain it to you all," she says in the video. After much deliberation, she concluded that the shake tasted like a vanilla milkshake with a hint of berry flavor.

“It tastes like blueberry cheesecake delight,” said one commenter who also tried the shake, while another noted, “It tastes like the milk in the bowl after you eat fruity pebbles or a fruity cereal.”

But the real answer came from a McDonald’s employee who commented on the video, writing: “As a McDonald's manager who has read the booklet on the shake, it's technically ‘berry’ flavored.”

And there you have it: The Grimace Shake is ~berry~ delicious. However, some customers have complained that you can't get the shake without ordering the full meal, which costs between $10 and $20 depending on your location. In a response to a tweet regarding the matter, McDonald's claimed you can request it separately at the actual restaurant (but not through the app). Because McDonald's are franchises, the owner of the restaurant you're visiting decides if they're willing to offer the shake on its own—so you may need to drive around and do some research if you don't want the meal with it.

America first met Grimace in 1971, when a commercial featuring Ronald McDonald and friends hit the airwaves and depicted Grimace's love of shakes. No other information is known about the giant, purple blob who appears alongside other sidekicks like the Hamburglar—but there are some theories about his story.

Another commercial that aired in the '90s hinted that Grimace was, evidently, from Grimace Island, where he lived with his large extended family. And in 2021, Brian Bates, the manager of a McDonald’s franchise in Windsor, Canada, told Business Insider that Grimace was actually a walking, talking taste bud.

Whatever he is, customers seem to love Grimace's new signature, birthday shake. It’s only available for a limited time, so go celebrate and order yours soon.

