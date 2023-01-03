Maximalist Bedrooms Are the Bright, Bold Look Your Room Has Been Waiting For

If you agree with Iris Apfel that “more is more and less is a bore” (and perhaps you even have that phrase embroidered on one of your many, many pillows), then we have some good news for you: Maximalist bedrooms are taking over TikTok with their fun, flair-filled designs. The bedroom is new territory for the ongoing resurgence of maximalist style, and we love seeing the application of bright colors and busy patterns in the typically neutral-filled bedroom. But why maximalism, and why bedrooms?

We spoke to Beth Diana Smith and Ursula Carmona, style experts and HomeGoods ambassadors, about this trend. From what maximalism is to how to create your ideal version of a maximalist space, we have you covered, because sometimes you just need a good dose of fantasy and escapism, and there’s no place more perfect to create a room that speaks to your wildest dreams than your bedroom.

The Popularity of Maximalism

One important thing to know about maximalism is that this decorating philosophy can be applied to various aesthetics. You can have a boho-style space or a French country–themed room with a maximalist approach to the decor, making maximalism a trend that all but the most ardent minimalists can embrace. Essentially, think of maximalism as dopamine dressing, but for your house.

The commonality in maximalist spaces is the slightly over-the-top abundance that the trend encourages.

“Maximalist style incorporates layering in a way that looks well-curated, bold, unapologetically colorful, pattern-filled, and energetic,” Smith says. “I personally believe that maximalism is about surrounding yourself with the things that you love, including unique and eye-catching finds.”

“Maximalism is everything minimalism isn’t!” Carmona says. “Maximalists embrace the more-is-more mindset in design ... and curated collections. … lots of collections!”

And while maximalism is trending, it isn’t a new idea.

“We’ve seen maximalism consistently throughout history and cultures for hundreds of years,” Smith says. “From the Victorian era to the Romans’ design intricacy, to Moroccan style to Memphis Design and everything in between, the sense of maximalist style has changed and evolved over the years but has always existed in some form.”

While the idea of maximalism has been around for centuries, it’s trending now for a few reasons. In 2009, Justina Blakeney started a blog called Jungalow, and her bright and playful interior designs instantly struck a chord with readers. Her bold designs not only popularized patterns and a riot of colors, but they also introduced plants as a crucial part of her design scheme (hence the name Jungalow), which is still a staple part of modern maximalism. Eventually, her blog became a full-fledged lifestyle brand, and now Blakeney’s style has become popular on TikTok, bringing maximalism to the forefront again.

John Bessler

How to Create the Maximalist Bedroom of Your Dreams

When it comes to achieving a maximalist design, it’s all about creating layers and adding unexpected touches. The longer you’re in a maximalist room, the more things you’ll start to notice. This curated look can create a sense of intrigue and permeance. Often it looks like the collections on display took years to develop, though, in reality, it doesn’t have to.

Another wonderful thing about maximalism is that items don’t always have to match perfectly. You can put together a wild collection of things you love, and as long as there’s some theme that holds them together, you can make it work. “Create your own collection of art in varying sizes, your favorite finds, or anything that repeats an item, a shape, or a color,” Carmona suggests, for an instantly curated and unique-to-you look.

Smith agrees with this anything-goes sentiment. “There are so many ways to add a dose of maximalist style to your bedroom,” she says. “The goal is to add color, pattern, and objects to create visual interest. I suggest painting the walls a bold color, adding intricate wallpaper (even on the ceiling!), creating an artistic gallery wall with oversized art, or incorporating colorful lighting and patterned fabric lamp shades.”

We also love taking a cue from Jungalow and introducing a plant (or a whole collection of them, this is maximalism, after all!) to your bedroom for a bright pop of green and the added the energy of having a bit of nature in your space.

How to Prevent Your Bold Designs from Keeping You up at Night

Although a bright and bold bedroom can be a lot of fun, you still want it to be a restful retreat—after all, the primary function of your bedroom is still to be your sleep sanctuary. We have a few tips to keep things in check.

While you want it to be bright enough to admire your design, make sure you have the option to dim lighting to signal that it’s time to wind down for the night. A bedside lamp with a low-wattage lightbulb or even a sunrise clock with adjustable light settings can be the perfect solution for creating a calming atmosphere as you get ready to turn in, and you can pick one that adds extra flair to your maximalist decor.

Similarly, you may want to invest in blackout blinds. While creating a dark room to encourage sleep is always a good idea, it’s doubly important to keep the visual stimulation at a minimum if you have a bright, busy pattern you’re waking up to in the middle of the night. And while motifs and textures are fun, make sure that you have a smooth set of sheets and blankets so your sleep isn’t disrupted by any harsh—but gorgeous—textured throws or other textiles rubbing against your skin at night.