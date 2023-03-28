Martha Stewart knows a little bit about making good picks. A style icon, lifestyle maven, and home and entertaining expert (plus the founder of Martha Stewart, a sister brand to Better Homes & Gardens), Stewart has built a decades-long career out of finding the latest and best items out there. And now her legacy of authoritative curation is evolving into a new role, with the announcement that Stewart is Etsy’s first official 2023 Collections Curator.

With the March 28 announcement, Stewart becomes Etsy’s first Curator of 2023 and will be curating a series of seasonal Collections, picking her favorite Etsy products made by Etsy sellers and makers from around the globe to highlight. These Collections will be announced throughout 2023, but you don’t have to wait long to see the gorgeous results of this collaboration: Paired with the announcement of Stewart and Etsy’s new partnership is the launch of Stewart’s first Curated Collection for Etsy.

Launching March 28, Martha Stewart’s Spring Curated Collection features expertly made home decor and hosting essentials, plus unique gifts and wedding must-haves. Right now, Stewart is “focusing on items that are beautiful for the home, that are beautiful, practical,” she said in a recent roundtable attended by BHG.

PHOTO: AllumeeHome / Etsy PHOTO: KROFTSTUDIO / Etsy PHOTO: HollowedEarthPottery / Etsy

Buy It: Soft Pastel Handmade Beeswax & Soy Blend Spiral Twist Candles by AllumeeHome, $7 each; Etsy (Left); Side Table by KROFTSTUDIO, $286; Etsy (Middle); Small Bowls by HollowedEarthPottery, $25 each; Etsy (Right).

That focus is clear in this initial Curated Collection, which includes everything from a gorgeous raw wood coffee table to a playful Llama-shape wall hook. Overall, the Collection puts a spotlight on more than 100 items made by small businesses, highlighting quality craftmanship and beauty and featuring products available at a range of prices. And while we’re most excited about the many beautiful home goods featured in the collection, there are also a number of wedding items—think personalized gifts perfect for a bride and groom and unique wedding day accessories—plus clothes and other accessories.

As a long-time Etsy fan and even longer supporter of craftsmanship and makers—“I really like to champion the makers,” Stewart said in the roundtable—this role is a natural step for Stewart, especially when you consider the way that Etsy has become the go-to source for artisan goods. No matter what you’re looking for, Etsy almost certainly has an option (or a dozen), and starting March 28, you can shop Etsy like Martha would. Thanks to her new Spring Curated Collection, anyone can order products from a variety of makers and small businesses, all with the Martha seal of approval.