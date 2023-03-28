Martha Stewart and Etsy Just Announced a Promising New Partnership

The first collection from Martha Stewart’s new role as an Etsy Curator is absolutely gorgeous and full of spring decor inspiration.

By
Lauren Phillips
Photo of editor Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips is a digital senior editor at Better Homes & Gardens. She has worked at The Spruce, Real Simple, and Coastal Living, among other publications, and has more than 5 years of experience working in print and digital media as a writer, editor, researcher, and fact-checker. As a self-described stress cleaner, Lauren has always found comfort and catharsis in scrubbing the shower or reorganizing her closet. Her current around-the-house passions include removable wallpaper, clever small-space organizing ideas, and paint colors.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on March 28, 2023 10:15AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Candles by Etsy maker AllumeeHome and Martha Stewart with wedding arch
Photo:

AllumeeHome / Etsy (Left); Etsy (Right) | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

Martha Stewart knows a little bit about making good picks. A style icon, lifestyle maven, and home and entertaining expert (plus the founder of Martha Stewart, a sister brand to Better Homes & Gardens), Stewart has built a decades-long career out of finding the latest and best items out there. And now her legacy of authoritative curation is evolving into a new role, with the announcement that Stewart is Etsy’s first official 2023 Collections Curator.

With the March 28 announcement, Stewart becomes Etsy’s first Curator of 2023 and will be curating a series of seasonal Collections, picking her favorite Etsy products made by Etsy sellers and makers from around the globe to highlight. These Collections will be announced throughout 2023, but you don’t have to wait long to see the gorgeous results of this collaboration: Paired with the announcement of Stewart and Etsy’s new partnership is the launch of Stewart’s first Curated Collection for Etsy.

Launching March 28, Martha Stewart’s Spring Curated Collection features expertly made home decor and hosting essentials, plus unique gifts and wedding must-haves. Right now, Stewart is “focusing on items that are beautiful for the home, that are beautiful, practical,” she said in a recent roundtable attended by BHG.

Candles by Etsy maker AllumeeHome
Wood side table by Etsy maker Kroftstudio
Small pottery bowls by Etsy maker HollowedEarthPottery
PHOTO:

AllumeeHome / Etsy
PHOTO:

KROFTSTUDIO / Etsy
PHOTO:

HollowedEarthPottery / Etsy

Buy It: Soft Pastel Handmade Beeswax & Soy Blend Spiral Twist Candles by AllumeeHome, $7 each; Etsy (Left); Side Table by KROFTSTUDIO, $286; Etsy (Middle); Small Bowls by HollowedEarthPottery, $25 each; Etsy (Right).

That focus is clear in this initial Curated Collection, which includes everything from a gorgeous raw wood coffee table to a playful Llama-shape wall hook. Overall, the Collection puts a spotlight on more than 100 items made by small businesses, highlighting quality craftmanship and beauty and featuring products available at a range of prices. And while we’re most excited about the many beautiful home goods featured in the collection, there are also a number of wedding items—think personalized gifts perfect for a bride and groom and unique wedding day accessories—plus clothes and other accessories.

As a long-time Etsy fan and even longer supporter of craftsmanship and makers—“I really like to champion the makers,” Stewart said in the roundtable—this role is a natural step for Stewart, especially when you consider the way that Etsy has become the go-to source for artisan goods. No matter what you’re looking for, Etsy almost certainly has an option (or a dozen), and starting March 28, you can shop Etsy like Martha would. Thanks to her new Spring Curated Collection, anyone can order products from a variety of makers and small businesses, all with the Martha seal of approval.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Banana Republic new BR Home collection products on bed
Banana Republic Launches a Line of Luxe Bedding, Throw Blankets, and More
Products from the Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart Spring 2023 Patio collection
We Just Launched a Brand New Patio Collection—Here Are 7 Trends to Borrow
Owl Focus Portable Gardening Mat tout
This Gardening Mat Is a ‘Lifesaver’ for Containing Dirt and Water When Repotting Plants
Related Articles
Banana Republic new BR Home collection products on bed
Banana Republic Launches a Line of Luxe Bedding, Throw Blankets, and More
Melissa Gilbert standing in kitchen
How Melissa Gilbert’s Lifestyle Brand Is Using the Home to Redefine Aging
Drew Barrymore x Grove Collaborative Fresh Horizons collection launch
Drew Barrymore Just Launched a Collection with Grove Collaborative
Rooms from Embrace Your Space by Katie Holdefehr and Genevieve Garruppo
7 Paint Mistakes That Can Make Your Home Look Smaller
Burrow Relay Outdoor Collection furniture items
Burrow Just Launched Its First-Ever Outdoor Furniture Collection
blue office room with brown couch tan chair and corner bookselves
Grandpa Chic Is the Collected-Over-Time Look that’s Both Refined and Comfy
Liz Strong home patterned living room
Decor Swaps Are the Best Way to Change Up Your Space Without Spending a Dime
IKEA and Marimekko BASTUA collection products
IKEA’s Next Great Collection Is All About Self-Care
Products from the Spring 2023 Dave and Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection
Our New Spring Collection with Dave and Jenny Marrs Is Here
Easter Amazon Storefront TOUT
10 Decor and Entertaining Must-Haves Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Easter Storefront—All Under $50
private modern patio tropical plants rock black furniture
It’s Official: Backyards Are the Must-Have Home Feature for 2023
Grammy charcuterie boards by Lauren Delp
The Expert Behind the Grammys Charcuterie Shares Her Tips for Making the Best Board
Pink dining room with fuchsia walls and striking light fixtures
How Fashion Trends Influence Our Decor and Interior Design
Best Valentines Day Gifts Under $35
The 28 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $35 of 2023
Four of the best flower vases on a pink lattice background.
The 17 Best Flower Vases of 2023 for Every Budget and Style
Dave and Jenny Marrs at home with their family
Dave and Jenny Marrs Balance Family, Fame, and Farm Life