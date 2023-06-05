If you feel like you've noticed an unusually excessive amount of mangos in the produce section of your grocery store this year, you're not mistaken. The mango crop worldwide has been abundant—in May alone, 14.1 million mangos were shipped into the United States in just three weeks. June is National Mango Month, and with a surplus of mangos available, now is the time to try this delicious, fruity treat if they're not already part of your summer produce rotation.

"This large supply presents tremendous opportunity for retailers to create colorful, large displays and showcase the availability of all mango varieties now available at local grocery stores throughout the U.S.," said Dan Spellman, director of marketing of the National Mango Board (NMB), in a statement. "Also, summer is the perfect time to grill mango or amplify your traditional summertime dishes by adding a unique flavor whether it be to a refreshing beverage, savory dinner, or sweet snack."

While bananas reign as the most popular fruit in the United States, mangos enjoy the title on an international level—they're the national fruit of India, Pakistan, and the Philippines and have been cultivated for over 5,000 years.

Mangos are grown in the U.S. in locations with a tropical atmosphere, including California, Florida, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. There are over 1,200 varieties of mangos, but the type you're most likely to find at your local farmers market or supermarket is the Tommy Atkins, with dark red-tinged skin and a tart, citrusy taste.

Mangos are ripe when they give slightly to the touch. If you bring home mangos that aren't quite ready to eat, avoid storing them in the refrigerator until they've reach their ideal ripeness, as it stops the process and makes for a less-than-delicious flavor.

Mangos are full of vitamins and minerals, and their high vitamin A content (the main ingredient in Retinol) makes them great for promoting healthy skin and eye health. Mangos can also help improve gut health: A 2018 study at Texas A&M University found them to be more effective in maintaining digestive health than supplements due to the combination of polyphenols and fiber they contain.

Whether you eat yours freshly-sliced with a sprinkle of Tajín, in a dessert recipe, mixed into a flavored margarita, grilled in a kebab, or even as a meat tenderizer (their enzymes make them a great choice for marinades), you can't really go wrong. Don't miss out on picking up more than a few of these tropical treats during your next grocery run—they might give bananas a run for their money as your new favorite.