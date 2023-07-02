This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Is the Best Early Prime Day Deal We’ve Seen Yet at a Whopping $485 Off

If you’re shopping for a vacuum, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to buy. You can expect huge markdowns on lightweight stick vacuums and even robotic vacuums, too, but luckily, you don’t have to wait for the official kickoff day on July 11 and July 12. Instead, you can start saving right now by shopping for some of the best early deals that are already live, which includes the robot vacuum and mop combo that’s currently 72% off.

We’re talking about the Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo and not only is it $485 off, but it is also an Amazon best-seller with more than 2,000 customers purchasing it in the past week alone.

This vacuum may seem too cheap to be true, but the more than 1,420 five-star ratings are a testament to just how well this budget-friendly option works. For just $190, you can grab the robot vacuum and mop combo that has 100 minutes of runtime and self-charges while it’s stored away—it even includes smart app integration and voice control. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, you can use the Tuya Smart App to control the direction of the robot and start or stop the cleaning. The app also has a function that lets you create a home clean schedule and choose the cleaning mode.

Buy It: Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $190 (was $675), Amazon

With an electric control water tank that can carry 230 milliliters, the wet mop function evenly disseminates water and soap across all kinds of hard floors, including laminate, ceramic tile, granite, and more. Each mode (both mopping and vacuuming) has two adjustable levels of intensity, which should be changed depending on the floor type. Did we mention it can also switch between mopping and vacuuming modes during the same clean?

No matter what mode the Mamnv is in, it uses its 3D precise obstacle avoidance function to prevent bumps, scratches, and falls as it navigates around your home. The sensors can identify everything from walls and stairs to other obstacles that may be positioned throughout a room, but that doesn’t mean there will be large surface areas left uncleaned. The Mamnv itself is slim enough to get into every corner of the house and just because there’s an obstacle in the way, that doesn’t mean the Mamnv will ignore the surrounding area. Wherever it can fit, the Mamnv will clean.

When the Mamnv finally does run out of battery, it automatically returns itself to the charging base, which means you won’t find it randomly stopped in the middle of a room. It’ll simply return to its base, recharge, and be ready to finish cleaning again in no time.

The last thing shoppers need to know about the Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is that it has four mode options: auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and zig-zag clean, which covers the most surface area in a larger space. The zig-zag mode is typically more effective at scanning for obstacles and cleans more efficiently.

One five-star reviewer with a German shepherd at home called it a product that makes “life so much easier,” adding, “I swear by it!” After letting the vacuum do its thing for a few hours, the reviewer explains, “when I return, my floors are so shiny and clean without any dog hairs. It’s amazing.” Another shopper said, “I liked this product so much that I bought one for my best friend,” adding, “you’ll be amazed” at how much is in the dustbin after a quick 15-minute clean on a floor that already “looks relatively clean.”

All Amazon shoppers can buy the Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo as part of early Prime Day deals for $190. Keep scrolling for more Early Prime Day deals on other robot vacuum and mop combos, too.

