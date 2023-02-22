Deal Alert! Amazon Slashed the Price of This Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop by 74%

That’s a whopping $520 off.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living.
Published on February 22, 2023 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

A freshly cleaned floor can instantly make you feel comfortable at home. However, vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping are time-consuming and physically intensive tasks. Especially busy homes require even more laborious cleaning—or at least for it to be done more often. Delegating the chore to a top-rated robot vacuum is a great way to keep your floors clean—and you standing tall. To streamline the task even more, a combined robot vacuum and mop cleaner will have you spending less time than ever before on chores.

The Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, for example, is currently a whopping 74% off at Amazon for a limited time. The two-in-one robot picks up dust and debris and cleans your floor, leaving it fresh and sparkling. It’s suitable for all hard floors, including wood, tile, and laminate. 

MAMVN Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

Buy It: Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $180 (was $700); amazon

The smart vacuum and mop combo connects to your phone via the Tuya Smart app where you can set a cleaning schedule, control the clean mode, and control the direction. The robot cleaner is also Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, making it simple to start and stop the cleaner using voice control. The smart robot avoids bumping into furniture and walls with its Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance technology—helping keep your house safe from dings and marks, and the robot going strong. 

The robot has multiple different cleaning modes, including—auto, spot, edge, and zig-zag—all of which are easy to switch between via the app. With a 250-milliliter tank and two levels of water flow, there’s no need to break out the mop and bucket after a spill. 

Standing only 2.87 inches tall, the slim robot can easily get at tight spaces under furniture for a more thorough clean, but its small size doesn’t limit it. The cleaners’ two wheels maneuver the robot throughout the house, even allowing it to climb over small thresholds up to 1.5-centimeters, making for an effortless clean across all your flooring. 

One five-star reviewer shared that, with two dogs of their own and other dogs that visit often, their floor needs a good cleaning often as the “hardwood floors are a constant battle,” and that the robot cleaner is a big help. The shopper “run[s] this vacuum almost every day to maintain them” and “the suction is very strong.” Thanks to the cleaner’s long battery life they also said they can “empty the bin a couple of times before it needs to recharge.”

With a strong motor, the cleaner’s powerful suction picks up dust and pet hair without getting them tangled in the machine. With over a hundred minutes of runtime on one charge, the vacuum-mop will automatically back into the charging base when it’s running low to recharge. 

Turn over the chore of vacuuming and mopping to this robot two-in-one cleaner and save time and effort. Get the Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo on sale for 74% off at Amazon before this deal disappears.

More Must-Shop Products

