The Smarter Way to Cut Watermelon to Make It Perfect for Summer Snacking

Why didn’t we think of this sooner?!

By Karla Walsh
Published on August 6, 2023
Woman cutting delicious watermelon at grey wooden table, top view
Photo: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images

No food signifies summer more than watermelon. We’re so sweet on the hot pink (or yellow) fruit that we designed an entire watermelon bar party showcasing the many ways to snack on, sip, and even centerpiece-ify the hydrating produce item.

May through September (maybe a bit longer if you dig it as much as we do) is prime time for savoring your fair share of watermelon. To help you enjoy it even more, we created guides to pick a watermelon and cut a watermelon into wedges, cubes, sticks, and melon balls.

But according to one trending social media post, we missed the best way to cut watermelon: fries.

How to Make Watermelon Fries

Heather Staller, creator of the blog Happy Kids Kitchen and author of Kid Kitchen, nearly broke the internet when she shared this idea on TikTok recently. It has since garnered more than 8.3 million views and 5,700 comments like, “I NEED THIS,” and “Love! I just ordered the crinkle chopper after seeing this.” 

The tool she uses—a French fry crinkle cutting tool, available at many retailers for around $5, although we’re partial to this brilliant $13 knife style—is clutch for making fast food-inspired, zigzag-edged fries. 

To make watermelon fries, start with a clean watermelon. Staller (and we) opted for seedless for ease. Place the melon on a cutting board, and then, using a sharp chef’s knife, trim ½ inch off one of the watermelon ends so it sits flat on the cutting board. Use the knife to slice slabs of melon that are about ½-inch thick. 

Working one slab at a time, use the crinkle cutter to cut “fries” that are about as wide as they are thick. After you finish each slab, use the chef’s knife to trim off the rinds from the fries. 

Test Kitchen Tip: Don’t toss the rinds! Put extra watermelon rinds to good use in watermelon pickles or add them to your compost.

After you are finished cutting the entire watermelon into fries, transfer them to a platter. 

The Final Touch: A Yummy Dipping Sauce

The crinkle-cut fruit fries will be a hit at any potluck, but they get even better if you pair them with a dipping sauce. Staller starts her how-to video by blitzing up a blender sauce that includes a carton of yogurt (plain or vanilla), three stemmed strawberries, and a drizzle of honey.

In addition to that berry-infused option, this hydrating and healthy watermelon recipe would be stellar with our  Sweet Yogurt Fruit Dip, Maple-Mascarpone Dip, and Cream Cheese and Yogurt Fruit Dip. Don’t mind us as we supersize it!

Craving something a little more decadent as part of your sweet fry spread? Try our Apple Pie Fries and Chocolate Chip Cookie Sticks next.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Two Spritz cocktails on poolside
The Frozen Strawberry Aperol Spritz Is the Cocktail We’ve Been Waiting For
Ingredients for the preparation of rolls and sushi on a black background. food background
Sushi Bakes Are All Over TikTok—Are They the Next Must-Try FoodTok Trend?
Baker rolling out pastry dough
Cube Croissants Are the Pastry Trend You’re About to See Everywhere
Turmeric-Ginger Marinated Chicken
These Marinated Chicken Recipes Recreate Your Restaurant Favorites
Ricotta and Parmesan Spread with vegetables and bread
44 Recipes with Ricotta Cheese From Breakfast to Dessert
Spicy Scallop-Pineapple Stir-Fry in pink bowl
These Pineapple Recipes Will Transport Your Taste Buds to a Tropical Island
a tray with rice and beef topped with sunny-side-up eggs
19 Korean-Inspired Recipes You Can Make at Home
What is Yellow Watermelon?
What Is Yellow Watermelon? Learn All About the Sweet Summer Fruit
Fat-Free Watermelon Sherbet
20 Fresh Watermelon Recipes to Satisfy Your Summer Cravings
bowl of veggies and apples on counter
Fruits and Vegetables You Should Never Store Together (Unless You Want Them to Spoil Faster)
Watermelon Sorbet
Yummy Watermelon Desserts are the Cutest Summer Treats
Margarita Grilled Corn
2023 Grilling Trends That Are Totally In (And 3 That Are on the Way Out)
watermelon
How to Cut a Watermelon 4 Ways So You Can Savor Summer's Best
peeling kiwi
How to Peel a Kiwi—And the 4 Best Ways to Slice It
Matcha-Cucumber Crostini
22 Fresh Cucumber Recipes to Feast on All Summer
Katie Couric smiling at news talk show
Katie Couric's 3-Ingredient Sandwich Could Become Your New Go-to Lunch