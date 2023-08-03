Designers have long loathed overhead lights—and for good reasons. They're often not as customizable as we'd like, and their lighting can be uneven, making some areas too bright while casting others in shadows. Not to mention that downcast lighting tends to be unflattering—there’s a reason why many people purchased a pandemic selfie ring for all those Zoom calls! Lately, it seems like everyone (or at least everyone on TikTok, including the one and only Drew Barrymore) has figured out that this style of light makes people—and their decor—look kind of awful. Luckily, we’re here to help, whether you're looking to give your lighting a full renovation or just need a quick refresh.

If you’re dealing with spotty illumination from can lights, or have one single not-so-bright fixture in the middle of your space that's just not doing the trick, developing a plan to create a comprehensive lighting scheme will help you maximize your space and work with your overhead lighting—instead of constantly fighting against it.

Annie Schlecther

What Makes For Good Lighting?

Now that we're all on the same page, and agree that harsh overhead lighting is terrible, let’s talk about what makes a lighting scheme good. The key is to think about the room's lighting needs as a whole. Depending on the room, you're able to utilize four main sources of light: ambient light, natural light, task lighting, and accent lighting.

Overhead lighting falls into the category of ambient lighting and is an integral part of an overall lighting scheme—it's not all bad news. The trick is to use overhead fixtures when possible (remember that beautiful chandeliers are overhead lights, too), then layer in other light sources to create a warm, welcoming environment.

Task lighting is the workhorse of your lighting design. This sort of lighting is critical to light counters in kitchens, bathrooms to illuminate makeup mirrors, and in home offices to brighten desks and papers. Task lighting can also come into play under cabinets, as pin lights, and as reading lamps.

Accent lighting is like the cherry on top of your lighting design. It highlights details and is often beautiful in its own right—think beautiful sconces or elegant pendant lights.

Natural light is, of course, sunlight. If you’re fortunate enough to have an abundance of sunshine, you can take advantage of it during the day as a beautiful and energy-efficient way to light your space. And, while you can’t manufacture more sunlight, you can control how the light enters the room by using window treatments, which can help you create your desired effect.

Combined, these different sources make a room that's both pretty and purposeful, and good overhead lighting can be a part of that when used wisely. How you'll make the best of overhead lighting will largely depend on if you're able to change the fixtures or not. Let's take a look at what you can do to maximize your lighting scheme in either scenario—everyone deserves a home bathed in beautiful light.

How to Change Your Overhead Lighting (If You Can Switch Your Fixtures)

Ambient lighting consists of more than just subpar light fixtures that cast weird shadows around your room. From can lights and flush mounts to glamorous chandeliers, these all fall under the category of overhead lighting—that means if you can change things out, there are many options that are both beautiful and functional. The key is picking the right piece for your room. Of course, you’ll still want to add in task and accent lights to give the room depth, but a lovely ambient light source can go a long way in creating a welcoming backdrop.

There are a lot of factors to consider when making a change to your overhead lights. Your personal style will, of course, come into play, but there are other practical matters you might not have considered. For example, if you want a brighter source of light, look for lighting elements that have clear glass, or just leave the bulbs exposed. For a softer light, choose a fixture with frosted glass to give a more delicate glow. For something more dynamic, choose a style with crystals or similar shapes that'll refract the light and create playful patterns on the walls—this makes the light fixture a design element in its own right.

Adam Albright

Also, think about the position of the lighting. There’s a reason that chandeliers are situated lower over a dining room table—light from that vantage point is much more flattering than light that is cast directly down. With this in mind, look for a fixture that drops away from the ceiling, or spreads the light out to create a more pleasant ambience. This is particularly important in rooms with high ceilings to ensure that the room is well-lit.

Another way to mitigate the harsh glare from overhead lighting without completely changing it is to install a dimmer switch. This allows you to have greater control over the intensity of the light, and allows it to play a supporting role to accent any task lighting, instead of being the primary light source.

How to Change Your Overhead Lighting (If You Cannot Switch Your Fixtures)

If you live in a rental or just don’t have the finances to upgrade your overhead lighting, there are absolutely still solutions to this design dilemma. Adding lamps to your space is the easiest and most obvious way to make an impact your overall lighting scheme. If you have enough light from floor and table lamps, you can eliminate overhead lighting entirely if you so choose.

A good rule of thumb to ensure that you have an adequate amount of light, is that you need at least two light sources in a room—but of course, that will vary based on the size and designated use of your space. Achieving this goal might mean having at least one lamp per seating group, plus over any large tables in a living room. In a bedroom, one large floor lamp and two small bedside reading lamps are probably adequate. Just make sure there's a light source near spaces in which you regularly sit or do any tasks. When in doubt, add an extra lamp—you can always choose to keep it off when its area isn't in use.

John Bessler

Another way to add light—without feeling like you have an overwhelming number of lamps—is to use strategically placed mirrors. Mirrors can help amplify the impact of lamps you do have by reflecting (and effectively doubling) the light, while giving the space a bright and open feeling.

Sconces can be another great way to introduce lighting to a darker area and add architectural interest at the same time. These features can give a space a custom look, and you can easily find affordable sconces that are battery-operated, so they don’t require an electrician for installation. Plus, if you’re renting, you can take them along to your next apartment when you move. Along the same lines, consider adding battery-operated picture lighting to highlight the art in your space—this little touch goes a long way.

Finally, don’t underestimate the power of changing out your lightbulbs. While it might seem like all lightbulbs are the same, this couldn’t be further from the truth! Look for bulbs that are designated as “warm” or as having a “soft glow” to provide a comforting and soothing light that will significantly impact the ambience of your space.