Just like choosing the right shade of foundation is paramount to any makeup look, the right paint color lays the design groundwork for a room. If you're looking to refresh your space but need a little color inspiration, look no further than your makeup bag or vanity drawers. We've taken iconic makeup products—including a classic red lipstick, dramatic black mascara, and everyone's favorite peachy-pink blush—and found the perfect paint colors to match.

A fresh coat of paint is a relatively inexpensive way to give a room a quick makeover. It affects lighting, conveys style, and highlights the home's architectural features. Plus, it's an easy opportunity to get creative and add personality to a space. If you're ready to add a splash of color to your home, browse these makeup-inspired picks for a fresh look that's sure to fit your style.