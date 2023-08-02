Magnolia's new fall collection at Target is giving everything you could want to go along with the warm, inviting feels that come with the season—from grooved wood cabinets and cozy blankets to throw pillows and serving boards, this launch has Hearth & Hand fans covered for hosting, cozying up, and staying in.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target debuted in 2017, and the popular design duo behind the brand, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have created a modern farmhouse style that’s perfect for every season but shines through particularly during the autumn months.

Target

What to Shop from the Fall 2023 Heart & Hearth with Magnolia Collection

The furniture, bedding, and decor featured in this drop are styled in a cozy and chic way that will make you want to curl up under fuzzy blankets and cotton pillow, like the Textured Slub Stripe Square Throw Pillow ($20, target.com) or the Grid Lines Matelassé Euro Bed Pillow, ($35, target.com) with some freshly-brewed, fall-flavored coffee.

In fact, the line makes it easy to do so with its offerings of coffee makers, like the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine ($170, target.com) or the Pour Over Coffee Maker ($25, target.com). The contemporary and clean line includes a variety of classically fall-colored mugs, like the 16-ounce Multi-Faceted Stoneware Latte Mug ($7, target.com) and the 15-ounce Tinted Glass Mug ($10, target.com), and even a Stoneware Crock Coffee Canister ($19, target.com) to hold your beans.

While you sip and relax, the collection also includes activities for the kiddos, so they can keep busy without making your apartment feel like a kindergarten classroom. The Toy Building Blocks Set ($30, target.com) is carved out of beautiful wooden material, and the Toy Mushroom Peg Sorter ($20, target.com) puts dotted mushrooms on display.

The furniture in the collection is crafted from comfortable and lasting materials, like rubberwood, and uses comforting and rustic textures, fabrics, and colors, from olive green and oatmeal to warm grays. Take a look at the Grooved Wood with Glass 2-Door Cabinet $350, target.com) or the Boucle Upholstered Wood Arm Chair ($300, target.com).

These new autumnal decor pieces are filling Pinterest boards and Target carts alike, and some items are even already low in stock or sold out. You can shop the line online or at most Target stores now, but not everything is available in-person, so make sure to double check for your faves before making the trip.

