Anyone who’s had the privilege of experiencing the deliciousness that is Magnolia Bakery is familiar with their banana pudding. A guest appearance in Sex and the City took the original West Village location from cult favorite to household name, and visitors from all over have lined down the block for the iconic dessert. Sadly, you can only visit the bakery in-person if you’re in New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago—but now you can get a taste of what’s kept it famous all these years no matter where you are.

On March 22, Magnolia announced the launch of the new Banana Pudding Cookie, its first product offered at national grocery chains and on Amazon. The idea came to be after a version was released in bakeries last year and became a hit among customers. It has all of the qualities that make the original dessert so amazing—ingredients like real pureed bananas, creamy vanilla pudding and vanilla wafers, and butter and chocolate, all baked into one soft cookie. They come in three flavors: Chocolate Chunk, Classic Vanilla With White Chocolate Chips, and Confetti With White Chocolate Chips.

“I knew translating these famous flavors into our new soft-baked cookie for grocery would result in an innovative new product for shoppers nationwide to try while being instantly recognizable as uniquely from Magnolia Bakery,” said chief executive officer Bobbie Lloyd in a statement.

Magnolia Bakery

Banana Pudding Cookie Review

We were able to taste test the new cookies ahead of the launch, and they did not disappoint. They’re chewy, moist, and flavorful, but if you’re not bananas for bananas, they most likely won't become a pantry staple. Even though they're packaged, they're fresh and taste like they could've come straight from the bakery. The texture was the most impressive part (a soft cookie needs to be soft), and the banana definitely comes through and doesn’t taste artificial. Personally, I enjoyed the Classic Vanilla the most—the white chocolate chips add a little bite, richness, and extra sweetness without being overpowering.

You can find the cookies in the aisles of retailers like Fresh Market and Harris Teeter, and each flavor is sold individually wrapped in a four-pack for $8. To try all three flavors at once, a 12-pack is available on Amazon ($28, amazon.com)

If you can stand a longer delivery time, Magnolia ships their baked goods nationally, as well. They offer a plethora of banana pudding-inspired treats: variety and sampler packs, party bowls, and even a DIY kit. But for a quick fix, just head to the cookie aisle.