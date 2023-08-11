This Is the 12-Foot Halloween Decoration We’re Predicting Everyone Will Have on Their Lawn This Year

Not in fall mode yet? Well, start getting in the Halloween mindset, because plenty of Halloween decor has already hit the shelves, and the must-have picks of the season are bound to sell out. We think that the decoration most at-risk for selling out—and well before October at that—is the Haunted Living 12-Foot Lighted Animatronic Mummy at Lowe’s. With its gigantic stature, upper body animation, and creepy, moaning sound effects, it’s sure to sell out fast. In fact, we’re already seeing animatronic mummy content on TikTok already, as well as posts from last year. It’s only a matter of time, so grab it now before it goes viral!

Animatronic decorations have been a big hit in the past few years, so it’s no coincidence that the Haunting Living collection at Lowe’s has introduced new characters for 2023. The Animatronic Mummy wears a mummy’s signature tattered clothing, and has posable arms, a torso that moves left to right, and a moaning sound box that sets off as guests walk by. Its upper body movements are also motion activated, making it ideal for homes that get a lot of trick-or-treaters.

Haunted Living 12-Foot Lighted Animatronic Mummy

Lowe's

The Haunted Living 12-Foot Lighted Animatronic Mummy also lights up from the inside with four LED color options to choose from: red, green, blue, and warm white. Each color gives the mummy an eerie, flickering glow reminiscent of candlelight. It comes with adjustable volume and light controls, and a timer mode that schedules it for six hours on and 18 hours off. The whole thing is also collapsible, which makes for convenient storage during the rest of the year.

The Haunted Living 12-Foot Lighted Animatronic Mummy is the latest life-size animatronic Halloween decoration to cause buzz among shoppers. It’s motion-activated, and includes interactive features like sounds, lights, and upper body animation that make it feel real. Grab it now at Lowe’s for $348 before it sells out, and keep scrolling for more life-size lawn ornaments for Halloween.

