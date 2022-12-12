After 20 Years of Having the Same Sofa, I Tested Lovesac’s ‘Sactional’ Couch—and It’s So Comfy and Versatile

My parents had the same couch for over 20 years: a navy blue custom-made couch we all once loved when we moved into a townhouse 15 years ago. My family decided to move into a new house after outgrowing our old, outdated home, and brought the same couch with us. The couch didn't show signs of wear or tear, but we had outgrown it and the seats were flattening, so we needed a new one.

As a result, I began to search for options to buy them a new couch. A stylish, comfortable, and good-size couch was on my list of must-haves when it came to shopping for a new model. A representative from Lovesac contacted me to ask if I would be willing to test their sofa, piquing my interest because Lovesac couches can be customized in both size and material. With its uber-functionality and ease of assembly, this sofa met all the criteria on my list. It even adjusts to your growing and changing household.

There is no doubt that Lovesac is one of the most adaptable couches in the world. You can choose from chaises, loungers, and loveseats to showroom-size sectionals priced between $2,840 to $10,000. Several options are available for Lovesac, but I chose the six-seat, six-side Lovesac, which costs $6,800. There are over 250 fabric cover choices, three fill options (standard foam, Lovesoft: a blend of synthetic fiber and foam, and a down blend), and accessories like coasters, surround sound speakers, and built-in power outlets to choose from. There is no limit to the customization of the couches (because they fit together like puzzle pieces), and you can start small and add to it as you need.

You'll get the Sactional within a few weeks. It would have taken several weeks longer if I had selected something more unique than one of the standard colors and textiles. Each item was shipped separately. As we waited for all the pieces to arrive, my parent's living room started to look like an Amazon fulfillment center. All inserts, covers, and accessories came in their own boxes, so we spent a lot of time breaking down cardboard. On the outside, most boxes made it clear what they contained, but not all of them.

Although the instructions were pretty straightforward, part of the problem was that we did not have enough space to assemble the couch due to the excess of boxes. Stacking the boxes in the hallway and digging for the next piece as we went proved to be a challenge. The sectional took us all about six hours to set up.

Aside from being extremely comfortable, there’s just so much versatility because of its multipurpose design, so the option to have storage seats is perfect since we use the space to stash extra blankets for guests on the couch. The fabric from the Sactional is removable and machine-washable, meaning it’ll be easy to clean. Though my parents will have to make sure to air-dry everything so it doesn’t shrink. In case it comes to that, you can also order a replacement seat and back cushions.

The Sactional looks much better in real life, and I'm converting all of my friends to Lovesac. After lounging on the couch, it still looks and feels the same as when we first set it up. Whenever I visit my parents' house, I admit I spend more time on the comfortable couch than the previous one. The nice thing about Lovesac Sactionals is that you can buy additional sections if needed, so installing more would be fairly easy.

So, out with the old couch and head to Lovesac to invest in Sactional right now.