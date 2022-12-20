What a $625,000 Home Looks Like Around the Country

As any good real estate agent will tell you, location is everything when you’re house-hunting. And while a location that’s close to all the places you love—or far from everything, if that’s what you prefer—will have a huge impact on how much you enjoy your home, it will also determine how much home you can get with your budget. A home-buying budget in one town might get you a five-bedroom house on a huge lot, while the same budget somewhere else might only get you a cozy condo.

To explore what a sizable budget of $625,000 might get you around the United States, we found three homes priced close to that number in different corners of the country. These homes vary in size or style (or both!) and might give you a sense of what to expect if you’re searching for a home within this price range.

Better Homes & Gardens

Kansas City, Missouri: $625,000

Square Feet: 4,095

4,095 Bedrooms: 4

4 Bathrooms: 2½

2½ Listed by: Suellen Dice, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes

First, we’re heading to the Midwest to check out a historic home in a cozy corner of Kansas City. This house—built in 1909—is on a quiet tree-lined street and features original details and beautiful craftsmanship. It has a traditional floorplan, with a formal dining room, a separate living room, and an updated kitchen. There’s even a dedicated mudroom outfitted with gorgeous dark millwork that is the perfect drop zone for coats, boots, and other snowy or muddy gear during those snowy Missouri winters.



This three-story house has four bedrooms: three on the second floor and one tucked at the top of the house with a large multiuse space that could be a media room, office, or playroom. The primary bedroom is generously sized and has an en suite bathroom, too.



Outside, this home has a two-car garage and a welcoming front porch. Out back, there’s a covered patio and a backyard with a treehouse perfect for outdoor adventures.

Better Homes & Gardens

Missouri City, Texas: $629,000

Square Feet: 3,484

3,484 Bedrooms: 4

4 Bathrooms: 2½

2½ Listed by: Kathryn Anderson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Our second stop is in Missouri City, Texas, a city of about 75,000 people located just outside Houston. This newer home is located on an oversized corner lot in a quiet neighborhood and boasts beautiful landscaping—the perfect set-up for an eager gardener.

Inside, this home has four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms across one and a half floors. The design is fresh and airy, with high ceilings, arched doorways, and large windows—plus an open floor plan for a more casual lifestyle. The well-equipped kitchen has upgraded cabinets, a walk-in pantry, and a ton of counter space, plus a breakfast bar. A small niche with a built-in desk next to the kitchen can serve as a homework station or a home office.



All four bedrooms are on the first floor, and all have sizable closet space. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom with double vanity sinks and a walk-in closet, making it a true retreat. The petite second floor can be accessed via a statement wrought-iron staircase: At the top of the stairs, there’s a cozy media room.



While this contemporary home has all the comforts you might hope for, outside there’s a truly luxurious feature: The backyard has an in-ground pool and a spa, and you can install a BBQ or fire feature in the covered patio to make the outdoor space a true oasis. This home has a two-car garage.

Better Homes & Gardens

Sacramento, California: $625,000

Square Feet: 1,606

1,606 Bedrooms: 3

3 Bathrooms: 2

2 Listed by: Tamara Bish and Carey Steiner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners

To see the final house on our tour, we’re heading west, to Sacramento, the capital city of California. This home is close to downtown Sacramento’s shops and restaurants but in a quiet neighborhood.



The renovated interior has a living room, a dining area, and an open kitchen with a peek-a-boo window to maintain the sense of movement throughout the home. This home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.



Outside, this house has a detached garage with extended parking options and a large, enclosed backyard that can be updated to suit the buyer: If you want to craft your own greenspace from scratch, this could be your chance.