I Moved to a Dry Climate in Winter, and This Smart Humidifier Eased the Transition

It automatically detects humidity levels, and you can schedule it via an app.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Published on January 27, 2023

LEVOIT OasisMist Smart Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland

I’ve always lived in humid places. I’m Floridian, and damp air’s just a fact of life there. You get used to sipping air in the summertime, a heavy weight to the air. My body freaks out when I’m anywhere dry—how dare I?—so my skin and lungs went into full-on red alert when I moved to a mountain town in Utah for the winter.

Naturally, my first priority was securing a humidifier. I’d first discovered the magic of the appliance when I came down with COVID-19 this past summer; a family member suggested that, since I’m asthmatic, the device could potentially help prevent the virus from turning into a nasty, hacking cough. As someone who’s pulled muscles and bruised ribs from pneumonia, I was willing to try anything, so my also-afflicted mother and I spent days with the humidifier as our best friend. Turns out it feels a lot better to breathe around one—who knew?

When Levoit heard about my Utah woes, the brand generously allowed me to try a sample of its OasisMist Smart Humidifier model, which has both cool and warm mist capabilities. In the fall, I’d used my subleaser’s Levoit humidifier—the Dual 150 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier model—so I was curious how they’d compare. Did I need features like app connectivity and cleaning reminders? Spoiler alert: It salvaged my winter skin and health, and it’s on sale for 16% off.

LEVOIT OasisMist Smart Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier

Amazon

Buy It: $76 (was $86); amazon.com.

This humidifier is narrow and rectangular, meaning it slotted in nicely between my bed and bedside table. The intuitive size immediately pleased me, especially because I could hide the cord under my bed. Setup was easy: I downloaded the app, filled the tank, and custom-named my machine.

The appliance has a smart, simple touch screen in addition to the app, signaling modes for mist, sleep, auto (my preference), and warm. It holds 4.5 liters of water, enough to last me at least a full day and night of continuous use—45 hours, according to the brand, which seems accurate. It has a top-fill tank, and dual 360-degree nozzles.

Since moving to Utah, I’ve woken up with a sore throat, dry skin, and chapped lips, no matter the layers of balm I slather on. The first night I used the Levoit OasisMist Smart Humidifier, I set it to auto during my wind-down routine, and to sleep right before falling asleep. The next morning, I woke up without any of my physical aches. When checking the display, the machine informed me that it had balanced my bedroom to 60% humidity. If the moisture in the air fell below 5% of the target number, the humidifier would kick on again to ensure its equilibrium.

I kept the machine going, deciding to work in my bedroom for the day and keep an eye out for when it stopped. True to form, the humidifier continued misting, and I appreciated that I wouldn’t have to run to the sink for refills the way I would with other devices I’ve tried. Its small footprint, in comparison to its size, is impressive. You can add essential oils to a small aroma pad for diffusion, but I haven’t tried it yet.

When I look at the app, it will tell me the current humidity level versus the target, remind me to add water, and show graphs of my room’s status over time. The app also allows me to turn it off and on remotely, schedule timers (starting at 8 p.m., for example). If I wanted to, I could even connect it to Alexa and have it respond to voice control. Weekly, I get a push notification reminding me to clean the machine.

If I didn’t have a black thumb, I could also customize the humidifier settings for ultimate plant care. The app is remarkably in-depth when it comes to various plant types, including helpful info cards telling you the ideal humidity, temperature, shade, and sun for each. Adding your plants to your profile allows the humidifier to get to know your room and needs better.

Overall, I just enjoyed the simplicity of use. I could probably teach any family member to use it in five minutes or less, a rarity when it comes to most smart devices. I appreciate that my skin is dewier, that my hands no longer crack and bleed even when I’m inside, and that my bedroom can be an oasis (had to) from the dry mountain air. Waking up without a sore throat makes me feel much healthier and ready to tackle the day.

If you’re looking for a humidifier, whether as an introduction or an upgrade, you can’t go wrong with the Levoit OasisMist Smart Humidifier for just $76. Act now while it’s on sale for 16% off.

