The Clever Follow-Up to the Internet-Famous Letterfolk Tile Mat Is Here

You’ve probably seen one, maybe at a friend’s home or on Instagram: a cute little door mat that mimics the honeycomb-tile look of pretty floor tile phrases without the semi-permanent installation. This door mat, the internet-famous Letterfolk Tile Mat, introduced a whole new way to decorate and customize your door area—and change it up whenever you want. Like DIY welcome signs but more flexible, the Tile Mat brought new creativity to stoops and doorways.

Now, Letterfolk has reimagined how we decorate (and redecorate) our homes again with the launch of its placemats. The new Letterfolk Placemats feature the same hexagon tile design as the beloved Tile Mats, with removable caps in a range of colors that you can easily arrange however you like on the mat to make images, designs, and words. Much smaller than the original Tile Mat—the size of a traditional placemat, as you’d guess based on the name, and shaped like a stretched-out hexagon—the Placemat allows you to customize your table with colorful decorations that you can rearrange any time you want.

It's not just pretty: The Placemat is practical, too. The tiles are heat-resistant silicone, and the whole set is dishwasher- and food-safe. The replaceable tiles can be removed for cleaning (or even disposal, if things get real messy) after spills, and you can change the tiles and look of the mat as many times as you want without having to replace the base mat. You can even use tiles you already have for your Tile Mat on the Placemat (though maybe designate specific floor and table tiles first). With kids, the mats become an activity as much as a piece of table decor: Older kids can decorate their mats themselves, while younger ones will love having their own, always-changing place marker at the table.

Courtesy of Letterfolk

After the Tile Mat launched with its 2019 Kickstarter, it won hearts across the internet as people saw all the creative ways others set up their mats. Expect to see the same thing with the Placemat, which offers even more versatility: While the Tile Mat belongs almost exclusively near an exterior door, the Placemat can serve as an individual placemat—and even replace place cards—or as decor at the center of the table. You can even put it in the kitchen as a trivet for not-too-hot dishes or use it as a decorative mat on your bar cart: The size and endless tile options mean you can use the new Placemat pretty much however and wherever you want.

Launched just as everyone’s getting ready to set up their Halloween letter boards, the Placemat offers a whole new tool for decorating for the holidays or just every day. With 40 tile colors available—and even a helpful tile mat design tool online—you can truly make these mats your own.

Courtesy of Letterfolk

The Letterfolk Placemat is available from Letterfolk and Pattern (Letterfolk’s parent company) beginning September 27. The mats cost $78 for a set of two mats, and each placemat comes with 200 tiles. More tile sets are available for purchase from Letterfolk.