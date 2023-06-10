5 Foods That Cost Less This Year

Despite inflation and shortages, these less-expensive food items are here to help your monthly grocery expenses.

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a NYC-based freelance writer with experience writing for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Thrillist, and more. She specializes in food and drink, entertainment, lifestyle, and more topics and has written for various outlets for five years.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on June 10, 2023
foods that will be less expensive in 2023 illustration
Photo:

BHG / Joules Garcia

A trip to the grocery store is becoming increasingly expensive due to inflation, and the problem has only been exacerbated by shortages. In recent months, the prices of eggs, butter, and lettuce, among other grocery staples, have skyrocketed. In fact, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, at-home food prices have jumped 11.8% since last year. And while costs are, unfortunately, expected to remain high throughout 2023, there is *some* light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re seeing some healing in the U.S. food system,” Wells Fargo chief agricultural economist, Michael Swanson, told USA Today. “The last two years have been a real shock to a lot of people, but we’re starting to see a lot of things start working in our favor again.” 

While prices on some grocery items continue to climb, others are actually dropping (or remain unchanged). These are the foods that will cost you less in 2023.

Avocados

After a surge in avocado prices in 2022 (a 31% year-over-year increase in July, according to CNN Business), prices have come down drastically. The wholesale price for a 48-count carton of mid-sized avocados has dropped 35% (a difference of $30 compared to the previous year), senior fresh produce analyst at Rabo AgriFinance, David Magana, told the news outlet. An oversupply is largely to thank for the price drop. 

“It’s one of those odd situations where this extreme oversupply of avocados is only possible because of a perfect storm of Black Swan events,” FTI Consulting’s managing director of food, agriculture, and beverage Richard Kottmeyer told CNN. “For consumers, avocados right now are the green lining to the storm clouds of food inflation.”

Chicken

The price of chicken began falling around November 2022, following a spike in the same year due to an undersupply. In fact, by the Super Bowl this year, chicken wings had dropped from $3.38 per pound to $2.65 per pound.

“If [consumers are] being pinched, their real spending power is falling, poultry is going to look like a good option,” Purdue University Agriculture Economics department head Jayson Lusk told CNN in late 2022.

Bacon 

Shoppers have also seen a steady and consistent decline in bacon costs over the past year—it dropped a whopping 4%, ABC reports. The entire pork category is falling in terms of prices, including roasts, steak, and ribs, which have seen a 5.1% drop.

Beef

Like pork, beef is also becoming more affordable to consumers. Uncooked beef roasts have decreased 8.1% in price, while uncooked beef steaks are down 7.4%, CNN reports.

According to the USDA ERS Summary Findings, beef and veal are expected to decrease at least 1.2% more throughout 2023.

Vegetables 

Fruit and veggie prices have been on the rise over the last year (and fruits are expected to continue to increase): Farm-level vegetable prices jumped 35.1% in April and were 50.9% higher than April 2022, but prices remain much lower than the peak price in November 2022. They're also expected to decrease overall 3.1% by the end of 2023. 

While inflation continues to be a persistent problem in 2023, with continued price spikes for dairy products, butter, eggs, cereals and bakery items, alcoholic beverages, and more, the USDA reports that things are looking up as the cost of some items turns downward. Just get ready to fire up the grill and add chicken wings and burgers to your cart, and you may save some money on groceries this year.

Was this page helpful?
Sources
Better Homes & Gardens is committed to using high-quality, reputable sources—including peer-reviewed studies—to support the facts in our articles. Read about our editorial policies and standards to learn more about how we fact check our content for accuracy.

  1. "Summary Findings: Food Price Outlook, 2023." U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service.

Related Articles
Mixed greens salad on plate
Why Lettuce Is Harder to Find (and Pricier) at Grocery Stores Right Now
Margarita Grilled Corn
2023 Grilling Trends That Are Totally In (And 3 That Are on the Way Out)
Grocery store aisle showing butter and eggs
These Foods Will Cost More at Grocery Stores in 2023
Super bowl snacks on blue overlay
It’s Official: Many Super Bowl Snacks and Drinks Will Cost More This Year
Orange fruit in Grocery Store.
Is There an Orange Shortage? Signs—and Prices—Point to Yes
Alternative eggs, eggs
Why Are Eggs So Expensive Right Now?
Row of houses with for sale sign out front
Should You Buy a House in 2023?
Softened butter stick on wrapper wth knife
A Butter Shortage Is Coming—Here’s How to Prep for Holiday Baking Season
best solar companies in florida
A Guide to the Best Solar Companies for Florida Residents
best solar companies in texas
8 Solar Companies We Recommend to Anyone Living in Texas
person carrying solar panels to house for installation
What to Know Before Going Solar at Home to Save Money (and the Planet)
House with for sale sign
Will the Housing Market Crash in 2023?
48-of-the-best-coolers-test-social
We Tested 48 of the Best Coolers of 2023—These 9 Will Keep Your Drinks Cool
stacked planks of timber wood in a lumber yard with a blue sky in the background
Will Lumber Prices Increase in 2022?
Archival articles and images from Better Homes & Gardens
100 Years of Real Estate and Homeownership, Through the Pages of BHG
Cinnamon Roll-Apple Cobbler
7 Foodie Trends That Are Going to Take Off (and You Should Try)