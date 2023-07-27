News Food Trends The Latest Genius Food Hack on TikTok Is Taking Lemon Possets to the Next Level It’s time to try this summer’s most refreshing dessert trend—serving lemon posset right out of the lemon peel. By Abby Wilson Abby Wilson Abby Wilson is an Editorial Intern for the Better Homes & Gardens digital team. She graduated with a degree in journalism and English literature from New York University, and is based in New York City. She served as Managing Editor for NYU’s independent student newspaper, the Washington Square News, and previously worked as a Production Intern at NY1 and a Metro Intern at the New York Daily News. More of her work can be found in Gotham Gazette and Paste Magazine, and at MLB.com. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on July 27, 2023 Photo: Glasshouse Images / Getty Images Lemon posset is nothing new, but a fresh interpretation on how to serve the classic British dessert is putting it back on the map. Made of lemon zest and juice, heavy cream, sugar, salt, and sometimes limoncello or vanilla, lemon posset uses almost every part of the lemon—and TikTokers have taken it to the next level. In the cutest possible presentation of posset, creators everywhere are serving the dish right where it came from: the lemon peel. On @nurhkasim’s video of the hack, which garnered 8.6 million views and more than 500,000 likes, one user commented “this is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen,” while another added “I don’t know how I ended up on lemontok but I love it here.” Other videos stacked up the views (and adoring comments), too—@cafecoufee’s take on the trend brought in 27.4 million views and counting. Our 16 Favorite Summer Desserts Feature the Season's Best Flavors Like always, TikTokers haven’t stopped there. There are countless variations on the recipe, including blueberry cheesecake lemon posset (also from @nurhkasim), strawberry lemon posset, lemon posset brulee, and vegan options for those of us that shy away from heavy cream. Some have even taken to adapting the recipe for other fruits—ever heard of orange posset? Carson Downing Try the trend yourself by cooking up lemon posset the way you would normally—and don’t worry, we have a great recipe for you here. Before preparing the lemon posset, cut lemons lengthwise and fully scrape out the peels—then be sure to hang onto them for later! After the creamy, lemony mixture is complete, instead of pouring the finished mixture into a ramekin, cup, or bowl, pour it straight into the emptied lemons. Then comes the most important step—enjoy your refreshing, summery dessert! 17 Sweet-Tart Lemon and Citrus Desserts to Brighten Up Winter Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit