The Latest Genius Food Hack on TikTok Is Taking Lemon Possets to the Next Level

It’s time to try this summer’s most refreshing dessert trend—serving lemon posset right out of the lemon peel.

Abby Wilson
Published on July 27, 2023
Lemon posset is nothing new, but a fresh interpretation on how to serve the classic British dessert is putting it back on the map. Made of lemon zest and juice, heavy cream, sugar, salt, and sometimes limoncello or vanilla, lemon posset uses almost every part of the lemon—and TikTokers have taken it to the next level. In the cutest possible presentation of posset, creators everywhere are serving the dish right where it came from: the lemon peel.

On @nurhkasim’s video of the hack, which garnered 8.6 million views and more than 500,000 likes, one user commented “this is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen,” while another added “I don’t know how I ended up on lemontok but I love it here.” Other videos stacked up the views (and adoring comments), too—@cafecoufee’s take on the trend brought in 27.4 million views and counting.

Like always, TikTokers haven’t stopped there. There are countless variations on the recipe, including blueberry cheesecake lemon posset (also from @nurhkasim), strawberry lemon posset, lemon posset brulee, and vegan options for those of us that shy away from heavy cream. Some have even taken to adapting the recipe for other fruits—ever heard of orange posset?

English Lemon Posset
Carson Downing

Try the trend yourself by cooking up lemon posset the way you would normally—and don’t worry, we have a great recipe for you here. Before preparing the lemon posset, cut lemons lengthwise and fully scrape out the peels—then be sure to hang onto them for later! After the creamy, lemony mixture is complete, instead of pouring the finished mixture into a ramekin, cup, or bowl, pour it straight into the emptied lemons. Then comes the most important step—enjoy your refreshing, summery dessert!

