Le Creuset’s Newest Color Collection Takes on the Moody Kitchen Trend

If you know your way around a kitchen, chances are good that you’re familiar with Le Creuset, the makers of the much-beloved cast iron and stoneware kitchen goods that come in a rainbow of vibrant colors. Le Creuset Dutch ovens are so treasured among master chefs and home cooks that they are often passed down through generations. Even our editors have fallen into #LeCreusetLove, swooning over everything from their durable coffee mugs to their splurge-worthy roasting pans (ideal for Thanksgiving turkey).

Well, get your favorite recipes ready, because the newest addition to the Le Creuset color lineup, Matte Navy, taps into the current trend of dark, moody kitchen color schemes that feature rich plums, deep chocolates, and saturated navies. Whether you are looking for a do-it-all Dutch oven, a cast iron skillet for making skillet dips, or a covered casserole dish, this color—“reminiscent of distant shores and crisp, tailored blazers,” according to Le Creuset—is a timeless classic in the making. Just take a look at some of our favorite pieces available in the new color, announced in February 2023.

Signature Enameled Cast Iron Saute Pan

This deep cast iron pan has an enameled coating that makes it both dishwasher-safe and durable to high temperatures. It’s the perfect all-purpose pan for everything from paella to polenta cake, and it includes a 4 1/4-qt cap for optimal slow cooking.

Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Oven

This one is a classic for a reason. If you invest in no other Le Creuset piece, invest in one of their sturdy Dutch ovens. It will last for years and do an excellent job of searing, steaming, braising, stewing, and sauteing. Once this pan warms up, it retains its heat beautifully and consistently. It also holds up well to scuffs, scratches, and chips better than most of its less expensive rivals.

Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill

If you don’t have an outdoor grill (or don’t want to brave the chilly weather to grill), this stovetop option is your answer. It’s broiler safe and fits over a single burner to sear steaks (cauliflower or beef) to perfection. Plus, it will leave picture-worthy grill marks on your meat, vegetables, and seafood and still clean up easily with warm water and mild soap.



Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven

This clever (and cute) cast iron bread oven is designed to mimic the effects of a brick oven—without overheating your home. It retains heat evenly, redistributing the stream released by the bread as it bakes to create a crusty exterior and a soft inner loaf. Bonus: It also doubles as a proofing vessel.

Heritage Stoneware Rectangular Covered Casserole

This sophisticated covered casserole dish is about to take your lasagna to the next level. Sure, it looks elegant enough to display on the table (and keep things warm), but the real magic is in how well the stoneware does at ensuring even heating. It also is safe to use in the oven, broiler, freezer, and microwave.

Le Creuset’s new Matte Navy color collection is available exclusively from Le Creuset and Williams Sonoma.