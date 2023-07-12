Most of us will agree that laundry pods are easier to use than traditional detergent. They’re lighter to transport, don’t need to be measured, and unlike with liquid or powder, there’s no need to worry about spilling: The laundry mistake potential is minimal. But as simple as laundry pods are, it can be tough to figure out the best way to use them.

If you’ve noticed lately that your laundry isn’t coming out as clean as you'd like when using pods, it might be because you’re using them the wrong way. To find the right way to use laundry pods, we spoke with Tide Scientist Darenton Randall for four common laundry pod mistakes you might be making.

You’re Putting Your Pods in the Wrong Place

While you might be used to putting liquid detergent in the washer’s dispenser drawer, that isn’t the right place for pods. According to Randall, pods should be placed in the washing machine drum.

You’re Putting Your Pods in at the Wrong Time



Timing is everything, especially when it comes to laundry. Most laundry pods should be placed in the washing machine drum first—before any clothing is added.



“Water gathers in the bottom of the drum, so placing the pods in the drum first allows them to start dissolving right away when the water enters the machine,” Randall says.

Keep in mind that while Randall’s advice applies to Tide Pods specifically, it’s safe to say it applies to most brands. Still, if you’re unsure, make sure to read the directions on your product’s packaging.

You’re Using the Wrong Number of Pods

While you don't need to measure out liquid when using pods, you might need to use more than one to get the entire load clean. Because washing machines vary in size, one load may look very different from one machine to another. Randall says this means that gauging the size of a laundry load based on volume—and not based on how full the washer is—is vital to ensuring a thorough clean.

Unsure how to gauge load size?

“If you can hold the clothes easily in your arms, it’s likely a small or medium load,” Randall says. “If your arms are full of clothes, it’s likely a large load. If you can’t fit all of your clothes in your arms and items spill over or fall to the ground, it’s likely an extra large load.”

If you’re washing an extra dirty or stained load, Randall advises putting in an extra pod.

You’re Putting Too Many Clothes in Your Washing Machine

Sometimes you have a little too much laundry for one load but not quite enough for two, and you end up overstuffing your washing machine. We’ve all been there. According to Randall, though, it’s important to leave a bit of extra room—especially when using a high-efficiency washer.

“We tend to want to wash as many clothes as possible in one load, but clothes in the washer need ample room to tumble around in order to get an effective clean,” Randall says.

How much is too much? Randall recommends leaving at least six inches between the top of the clothes and the top of the washer drum for both front-load and top-load machines.

