Hurry! The Shipping Cutoff for Mother’s Day Is Approaching—Here Are 25 Gifts You Can Still Get

Although we adore spoiling our mothers and delighting them with gifts to open on their dedicated holiday, Mother’s Day, it’s not our fault that April and May sprinted away from us. They’ve been busy months, and losing track of the time to order her present doesn’t mean you don’t love her just as much. Still, you’ll want to pick a thoughtful gift for her to open on Sunday, May 14 instead of an “it’s arriving in a couple of days!” note. We did the work for you by rounding up 25 considerate gifts for Mother’s Day that will arrive just in the nick of time—but act fast, because many retailers’ shipping deadlines are approaching.

Amazon

Best Home Gifts for Mother’s Day

If your mom has a dozen copies of Better Homes & Gardens in that storage nook by the couch, have we got some recommendations for you. While we want to avoid the gifting-Mom-a-vacuum stereotype many fall into around the holidays, home goods that elevate her quality of life and boost the aesthetic prowess of the household are always welcome.

She may appreciate the Beast Blender, a powerful yet sleek blender that tackles ice and frozen fruit with ease while taking up limited space on the countertop. Similarly, for the mom who always has a LaCroix in hand, save her time and money by purchasing her the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker, which will fizz any water within seconds—and is now 33% off.

Within the kitchen, the 20%-off Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer could simplify her cooking. A 10-in-1 air fryer that’s half off will cut any cooking time in half, too. Similarly, cast iron is king for a reason, so why not buy her this pre-seasoned 10.5-inch skillet on sale for a full 39% off?

We can’t forget about the beverages, of course. As temperatures rise, an attractive marble wine chiller could be in order for those lazy porch evenings. You could also pair her sips with a stunning set of rosé or champagne glasses from Riedel, a brand renowned for populating five-star restaurants and vineyards for an elevated look and taste.

Ban.do

Best Gardening Gifts for Mother’s Day That Will Arrive Before Then

April showers bring May flowers, which means she may be looking forward to those slow, sunny afternoons in the garden, nurturing plants like she nurtured you. Show her how much you support her outdoors pursuits by gifting her a piece of apparel, a tool, or an accessory that helps her flowers and greenery flourish.

If she’s new to gardening, try this 10-piece tool set to get her started at just $30, alongside a set of printed leather gardening gloves. Or how about a stylish straw hat to keep the sun out of her face, priced at 23 percent off? Bonus points for being able to use it in any setting, not just the yard.

If your mom’s looking to embellish the garden a tad, she may appreciate this adorable turtle statue to watch over the daisies, complete with LED lights and succulents in its shell. It’s 31% off for a limited time, so you’ll want to act quickly!

Bearaby

Best Self-Care & Sentimental Gifts for Mom That Will Arrive Before Mother’s Day

Finally, you can never go wrong with a gift for mom that will pamper, relax her, or remind her how loved she is. With so much on her plate, slowing down or reminding her of treasured moments (like with this digital photo frame now 50% off) can often be exactly the recharge she craves throughout the course of everyday chaos.

Flowers are a classic Mother’s Day gift for a reason and always sure to please. While most florists are overwhelmed by now, Bouqs still has plenty of gorgeous blooms with which to spoil her.

Boost her nighttime routine with a silky sleep mask, hotel-quality bed pillows, or an e-reader to help her unwind. Or, splurge on a luxe weighted blanket and matching candle bundle—also ideal for families who split one bigger gift among siblings. You can even turn her bathroom into a spa with a competitively priced Turkish towel bundle or even a towel warmer for 21% off that’ll make her giddy each time she steps out of the shower.