The Humidifier Our Lab Testers Named ‘Best for Large Rooms’ Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

Fight the dry winter air on a budget.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on November 23, 2022 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lasko UH300 Warm and Cool Humidistat and Timer
Photo:

Amazon

As temperatures continue to drop and we spend more time inside our homes, it’s important to make them as comfortable as possible. You might have noticed your skin needs more moisture, your home feels stuffy and dry, or you've experienced a lot of annoying static shocks. It could be time to invest in a humidifier. Humidifiers add moisture to your home and improve air quality during the winter, when you need it most.

In our tests of 27 humidifiers, BH&G found the Lasko UH300 model to be the best option for large living rooms and bedrooms up to 600 square feet and great for year-round use, given its warm and cool mist functions. The best part: Black Friday came early, and Amazon has slashed the price of this device by nearly 25% to $76.

Lasko UH300 Warm and Cool Humidistat and Timer

Amazon

Buy It: Lasko UH300 Warm and Cool Humidifier, $76 (was $100), Amazon

The unit measures 9.84 x 5.71 x 14.37 inches and features a handle for easy transportation around your home—plus, you don't have to worry about pesky filters with the removable 4.9-liter tank that delivers a maximum runtime of 100 hours. The unit comes fully assembled and ready to go right out of the box.

The warm and cool mist humidifier features 360-degree adjustable nozzles with low, medium, and high flow options that let you direct the mist to where you need it. Our testers noted that there was “a significant range between each mist flow option,” allowing the device to effectively fill larger spaces.

Our testers did find there was a bit of a learning curve when it came to the LED nightlight settings and the digital display, explaining, “you had to count how many times you pressed a button to know which level you set it at.” However, the machine’s setup process was straightforward. Overall, our testers gave the humidifier a 4.5 out of 5 rating “with high scores for setup, effectiveness, design, size, and overall value.”

It’s officially humidifier season, and the Lasko UH300 can help make your home feel cozy while restoring essential moisture. Shop our best pick for large rooms and spaces for $76 at Amazon while it’s on sale.

Shop More Below

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater
This Best-Selling Oscillating Space Heater Is 21% Off Ahead of Black Friday
VEVA 8000 Black Air Purifier for Home
Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals Include 50% Off This Air Purifier That Reduces Odors and Allergens
Early Amazon Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 12 Early Amazon Black Friday Deals Worth Buying
Early Outdoor Holiday Decor Deals Roundup
Start Decorating Early and Score Tons of Deals on Outdoor Holiday Decor Before Black Friday Even Begins
Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals Roundup Tout
Upgrade Your Kitchen Setup with These Top Early Black Friday Kitchen Gadget Deals—All Under $50
Early Amazon Deal Roundup Tout
Amazon Has Already Started Slashing Prices for Black Friday—Save Up to 80% on Keurig, Bissell, and More
Early Robot Vacuum Deals Tout
The 22 Best Robot Vacuum Deals To Shop Ahead of Black Friday
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Hurry! The Instant Pot Duo Is Only $50 During Walmart’s Early Black Friday Sale
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 Ft, Dual Colored Lights
Spruce Up Your Space with These Artificial Christmas Trees on Sale Up to 53% Off
Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals
Don’t Wait for Black Friday—You Can Shop These Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Now
9 Best Dryer Balls of 2022
The 9 Best Dryer Balls of 2022 to Shorten Drying Time and Soften Clothing
Humidifiers
The 10 Best Humidifiers, According to Lab Testing
the-7-best-comforters-of-2022-according-to-testing-social
The 6 Best Comforters of 2022 for a Plush and Cozy Bed in Any Season, According to Testing
Standing Fans
We Tested 31 of the Best Fans, and These 9 Are Actually Worth Purchasing
Best Fans for Bedrooms
The 9 Best Fans for Bedrooms of 2022 for a Cool and Comfortable Sleep
10 Best Humidifiers for Plants in 2022
The 10 Best Humidifiers for Plants in 2022