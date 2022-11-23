The Humidifier Our Lab Testers Named ‘Best for Large Rooms’ Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

As temperatures continue to drop and we spend more time inside our homes, it’s important to make them as comfortable as possible. You might have noticed your skin needs more moisture, your home feels stuffy and dry, or you've experienced a lot of annoying static shocks. It could be time to invest in a humidifier. Humidifiers add moisture to your home and improve air quality during the winter, when you need it most.

In our tests of 27 humidifiers, BH&G found the Lasko UH300 model to be the best option for large living rooms and bedrooms up to 600 square feet and great for year-round use, given its warm and cool mist functions. The best part: Black Friday came early, and Amazon has slashed the price of this device by nearly 25% to $76.

Amazon

Buy It: Lasko UH300 Warm and Cool Humidifier, $76 (was $100), Amazon

The unit measures 9.84 x 5.71 x 14.37 inches and features a handle for easy transportation around your home—plus, you don't have to worry about pesky filters with the removable 4.9-liter tank that delivers a maximum runtime of 100 hours. The unit comes fully assembled and ready to go right out of the box.

The warm and cool mist humidifier features 360-degree adjustable nozzles with low, medium, and high flow options that let you direct the mist to where you need it. Our testers noted that there was “a significant range between each mist flow option,” allowing the device to effectively fill larger spaces.

Our testers did find there was a bit of a learning curve when it came to the LED nightlight settings and the digital display, explaining, “you had to count how many times you pressed a button to know which level you set it at.” However, the machine’s setup process was straightforward. Overall, our testers gave the humidifier a 4.5 out of 5 rating “with high scores for setup, effectiveness, design, size, and overall value.”

