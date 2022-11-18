This Best-Selling Oscillating Space Heater Is 21% Off Ahead of Black Friday

A space heater is a versatile home must-have to grab ahead of the winter season. Whether your apartment has zero insulation or whether you’re caught off-guard by a draft in the office or elsewhere, a space heater is a handy, small, and powerful tool to keep you warm on the frostiest of days. You can even save money on utilities using the device by opting to only use your space heater rather than turning on the heat throughout your entire home.

Today, ahead of Black Friday, shoppers can browse steals and deals ahead of time thanks to early sales at Amazon. With the Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater currently discounted by 21%, now is the time to buy this gadget to keep the shivers away. More than 19,000 shoppers gave the best-seller a five-star rating, so it’s sure to eliminate your chill.

Amazon

Buy It: Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater, $55 (was $70), Amazon

When seeking a new space heater, you’ll want to ensure you have a smooth, flat surface on which to place it. You’ll also need high-wattage capacity and a relatively small footprint. Enter this 22.5-inch tall space heater, complete with oscillation and a remote that allows you full control over the unit.

The Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater at Amazon is a convenient tower model that rotates during use to effectively heat your entire space. It’s lightweight and narrow, so it doesn’t take up much room, which is especially helpful in small areas to align with safety regulations that require a certain radius of space.

It’s also remote controlled, so you can adjust the temperature from across the room. You can also set the timer (up to seven hours) and pick between two quiet comfort settings. The heater itself can heat the air up to 85 degrees Fahrenheit with its self-regulating ceramic element, and it has overheating protection to avoid any mishaps.

One shopper, who’s had the space heater for four years, complimented its temperature control. “It heats an insulated bedroom nicely, so it turns off and gives itself breathers when the temperature reaches the set limit.” The shopper noted that their bedroom is around 300 square feet, and the unit is ideal for a similarly sized space.

“This heater maintains heat in the entire room and we don't have to even turn on the fireplace anymore,” another shopper wrote after using the unit in their living room. The review goes on to praise the space heater for lowering their home’s utility bills. “Saves us a ton on the heat turning on all the time as well. I will never go without it again!”

Act now to buy the Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater at a reduced price as part of this early sale before Black Friday—and stay warm all winter long.