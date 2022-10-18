This Ingenious Organization Hack Will Finally Make Use of the Wasted Vertical Space in Your Fridge

The adjustable drawer can make even the smallest refrigerators feel spacious.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on October 18, 2022 03:00PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

2-PACK LALASTAR Fridge Organizers
Photo:

Amazon

I often find myself getting sucked into TikTok accounts that showcase wildly efficient kitchen organization hacks and tools—here’s just something so satisfying about watching everything be perfectly positioned and appropriately grouped. And the one thing that really fascinates me? Watching people turn their once-disorderly refrigerators into streamlined, triumphant displays. 

You might not notice immediately, but if you seem to have a consistently cluttered fridge, look around for unused areas; chances are you'll find plenty of wasted vertical space taunting you. After all, modern refrigerators only come with so many drawers and shelves for storage. But Amazon shoppers have found a proven, affordable solution to get their refrigerators under control and maximize the wasted space under their shelves: The Lalastar Fridge Drawer.

The drawer is a nifty, adjustable bin that readily hooks onto your fridge's existing shelf to create more usable space underneath it, and a pack of two costs just $35. The kitchen organizer is made with BPA-free food-grade plastic, and it will fit shelves that measure in at 0.6 inches thick or less. They are 11.8 inches long, 7.4 inches wide, and 3 inches deep, and the rails can extend up to 16.9 inches to fit under deeper fridge shelves.

2-PACK LALASTAR Fridge Organizers

Amazon

To buy: $35; amazon.com.

Whether you’re decluttering a messy fridge or making room for new groceries, these drawers are a budget-friendly kitchen organization hack that will transform your refrigerator and finally get things in order. Reviewers use the bins to hold everything from fruits and eggs to deli meats and small snack packs, so there’s no limit to what you can organize with them. 

One shopper called them an “excellent storage and organizational option” after they purchased them for their condo’s small fridge. They found the clear bins especially helpful for maximizing their fridge space “without losing sight” of their food. Another reviewer who had been skeptical of the fridge organizer felt they found the “perfect solution” to their food storage woes. They also added that they couldn’t tell much of a difference in the quality between Lalastar’s drawer compared to the ones that came with their fridge—and that it took less than 30 seconds to install.

If you’re ready to take the space in your fridge back, give the Lalastar Fridge Drawer a try. All that unused vertical space will finally be put to good use.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Closet Systems of 2022
The 9 Best Closet Systems of 2022 to Organize Clothes, Shoes, and More
airy white kitchen with wood open shelves above stovetop
How to Optimize Storage on Open Kitchen Shelves
vanity in closet with hanging accessories
10 Easy DIY Closet Organizer Ideas
Roundup Outdoor/Patio Furniture Deals
The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
An open corner cabinet with a Lazy Susan in a kitchen
How to Organize a Corner Cabinet for Maximum Storage
100947740.jpg
30 New Kitchen Storage Ideas
Best Pantry Storage Containers
The 10 Best Pantry Storage Containers to Organize Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Testing
modern keep sleek organize kitchen
34 Ingenious Ways to Store More in Your Kitchen
freestanding kitchen shelves
31 Kitchen Storage Ideas to Help You Declutter on a Budget
genius tips for food storage containers
10 Genius Solutions for Organizing Food Storage Containers
kitchen under-sink cleaning supplies storage bucket plastic bag organizer
How to Organize Under Your Kitchen Sink
a refrigerator full of food with both doors open
How to Organize a Fridge to Make It More Functional
Refrigerator
The 9 Best Refrigerators to Keep Your Food Fresh
cubby storage bins in cabinet
21 Small-Space Organizing Ideas to Get the Most Out of Every Room
above view drawer organized shoes hats
How to Eliminate Clutter So You'll Love Your Space Again
white cabinets
Kitchen Cabinets That Store More