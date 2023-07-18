Celebrate Christmas in July With These Festive Candles That Are 40% Off

Even though we are still in the sweltering heat of summer, we’ve already started to see signs of Halloween. And now, we are dreaming of the winter holidays as well thanks to Lafco’s Christmas in July sale.

The candle company is offering up to 40% off on certain festive scents, including frosted pine, white maple bourbon, and cinnamon bark. Each candle comes in a stunning holiday-inspired votive that will add a wintery touch to any tablescape or coffee table.

The candles are available in 1.9-, 6.5-, or 15.5-ounce votives, so you can create a visually pleasing arrangement with varying sizes. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly gift, the 1.9-ounce candles are on sale for less than $15 each and are available in a cinnamon, bitter orange, or clove bud scent.

Cinnamon Bark 15.5 Oz Candle

Lafco

In addition to candles, Lafco has holiday-inspired reed diffusers, too. With a modern, gold-hued glass vessel, you can add a woodland spruce, birch bark, spruce, or palo santo scent to your space to evoke feelings of a cozy winter night. Also available in the same scents are room mists—add them to your cart to create a crisp, cool ambiance in your home or office.

Woodland Spruce Reed Diffuser

Lafco

To make gift giving even easier, there are a few gift sets to choose from, too, like the Votive Trio Gift Set or the Classic Candle & Diffuser Gift Set. The gift sets come packaged in an artfully designed box to make the gift giving experience feel even more special.

Votive Trio Gift Set

Lafco

While the sale is set to run through July 31, you’ll want to act fast—the sale may end early if all the products are out of stock. A few items are already gone, so you’ll want to do your shopping ASAP. As an added bonus to make shopping even more fun, those who purchase orders of $75 or more can receive a free chamomile lavender-scented bar soap by using the code SOAP at checkout. And if you spend $170 or more and use the code SUMMER, you can receive a complimentary 15.5-ounce sea and dune candle as a little gift for yourself while shopping for friends and family.

Head to Lafco to snag 40% off candles while you still can.

