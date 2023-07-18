Celebrate Christmas in July With These Festive Candles That Are 40% Off

Fill your home with scents of pine, cinnamon, and maple.

By
Brandi Fuller
Brandi Fuller
Brandi Fuller
Brandi Fuller is a writer and editor specializing in home and garden products at Better Homes & Gardens.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on July 18, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Lafco Woodland Spruce, Cinnamon Bark + Hazelnut Torrone Tout
Photo:

Lafco

Even though we are still in the sweltering heat of summer, we’ve already started to see signs of Halloween. And now, we are dreaming of the winter holidays as well thanks to Lafco’s Christmas in July sale

The candle company is offering up to 40% off on certain festive scents, including frosted pine, white maple bourbon, and cinnamon bark. Each candle comes in a stunning holiday-inspired votive that will add a wintery touch to any tablescape or coffee table.

The candles are available in 1.9-, 6.5-, or 15.5-ounce votives, so you can create a visually pleasing arrangement with varying sizes. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly gift, the 1.9-ounce candles are on sale for less than $15 each and are available in a cinnamon, bitter orange, or clove bud scent.  

Cinnamon Bark 15.5 Oz Candle

Lafco Cinnamon Bark

Lafco

In addition to candles, Lafco has holiday-inspired reed diffusers, too. With a modern, gold-hued glass vessel, you can add a woodland spruce, birch bark, spruce, or palo santo scent to your space to evoke feelings of a cozy winter night. Also available in the same scents are room mists—add them to your cart to create a crisp, cool ambiance in your home or office. 

Woodland Spruce Reed Diffuser

Lafco Woodland Spruce

Lafco

To make gift giving even easier, there are a few gift sets to choose from, too, like the Votive Trio Gift Set or the Classic Candle & Diffuser Gift Set. The gift sets come packaged in an artfully designed box to make the gift giving experience feel even more special. 

Votive Trio Gift Set

Lafco Woodland Spruce, Cinnamon Bark + Hazelnut Torrone

Lafco

While the sale is set to run through July 31, you’ll want to act fast—the sale may end early if all the products are out of stock. A few items are already gone, so you’ll want to do your shopping ASAP. As an added bonus to make shopping even more fun, those who purchase orders of $75 or more can receive a free chamomile lavender-scented bar soap by using the code SOAP at checkout. And if you spend $170 or more and use the code SUMMER, you can receive a complimentary 15.5-ounce sea and dune candle as a little gift for yourself while shopping for friends and family. 

Head to Lafco to snag 40% off candles while you still can.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

blue paint lids
Top Designers Share Their Tips for Pulling Off Every Paint Color
Home-Complete HC-4202 Walk-In Greenhouse- Indoor Outdoor with 8 Sturdy Shelves
This Sturdy DIY Greenhouse Can Withstand Gusts of Wind—and It's on Sale for $75
Composite of the Brooklinen Desert Collection including the Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen Just Launched a New Desert-Inspired Collection—Here's What We're Adding to Our Carts
Related Articles
Editor-Loved Prime Day Deals Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 43 Major Deals I’m Eyeing This Amazon Prime Day
One of the best sets of patio and outdoor furniture, four chairs and a table, on a light patterned background.
The 24 Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals to Shop for Amazon Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day Our Favorites on Sale Tout
We’ve Tested Thousands of Products—and 30 of Our Favorites Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
multi generational family celebrating Christmas at home
9 Fun Ideas for Christmas in July to Rev Up Your Holiday Spirit
Prime Day Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved Tout
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are My Top Picks for Home Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Arrives
Commerce Photo Composite
The 20 Best Candles of 2023 To Light Up Your Home
PD Patio Furniture Roundup Tout
Amazon Put Tons of Patio Finds on Sale Ahead of Prime Day—and These Are the 10 Best to Shop
Wayfair Andover Mills Mirabal Duvet Cover Set
These Are the 33 Best Fourth of July Deals to Shop This Independence Day
best flower delivery services
Get Fresh Bouquets with These Convenient Flower Delivery Services
Commerce Photo Composite
The 12 Best Tree Collars of 2023, According to Experts
best flower subscriptions
The 10 Best Flower Subscriptions for Pet-Friendly Blooms, DIY Options, and More
Febreze Unstopables Car Air Freshener
The 10 Best Car Air Fresheners of 2023, According to Experts
festive living room with decorated artificial trees
The 8 Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022 to Deck the Halls This Season
pomander balls
9 Delightfully Easy Tricks to Add Christmas Smells to Your Home
Best Soap Dispensers
The 14 Best Soap Dispensers of 2023 for Your Kitchen or Bathroom
Best Valentines Day Gifts Under $35
The 28 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $35 of 2023