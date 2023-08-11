La-Z-Boy's New AI Decliner Gives You the Best Excuse to Stay In—Literally

Sharon Greenthal
Published on August 11, 2023
Everyone needs a little downtime now and then, when FOMO is replaced by JOMO (joy of missing out) and snuggling up under a blanket in sweats sounds more appealing than getting dressed and heading out the door. For those who find themselves struggling to give a reason why they don’t want to meet for cocktails or catch a movie, La-Z-Boy has your back. Their new A.I.-activated chair, appropriately named the Decliner, is here for you.

In keeping with La-Z-Boy’s mantra of “long live the lazy,” the Decliner chair generates a text with an excuse as to why you can’t make it when an invitation arrives. All you have to do is pull the recliner lever, and your chair will do the rest. A polite and (usually) appropriate “thanks but no thanks” will be sent, and you’ll be free to recline, grab the remote, and spend an evening with your favorite housewives or reruns of Friends

If you think this sounds a bit excessive, you definitely have a point—but considering how exhausted many of us are at the end of a busy week, explaining to your friends that staying in sounds more fun than going on a pub crawl can make our brains hurt.

Along with the texts, La-Z-Boy chairs are incredibly comfortable, as dads and granddads have proclaimed for decades. La-Z-Boy has been a familiar and dependable name in high-quality furniture for 86 years. The company continues to prioritize comfort, and younger generations are beginning to understand the appeal of a La-Z-Boy chair or sofa. 

“Our ‘Long Live the Lazy’ platform reflects the reality that everyone occasionally needs the time and space to power down, kick up their feet, and make comfort their top priority,” said Christy Hoskins, La-Z-Boy Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement. “As La-Z-Boy continues to evolve, we are doubling down on designing the most comfortable furniture available so people can make the most of the lazy moments they rightfully deserve.”

Automated JOMO excuses may not be for everyone, but finding a few hours to slip into cozy mode without interruption certainly is. So whether you need to gently decline so you can fully recline or simply want a little (laying) downtime, a La-Z-Boy Decliner could be the A.I. excuse-generating chair you didn’t know you needed.

Three limited-edition Decliners are available exclusively through an online contest on the La-Z-Boy website, seeking the most creative cancellation excuses. The deadline to enter is September 11.

