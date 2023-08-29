New Kraft Mac & Cheese College Care Pack Comes with 30 Easy Mac Cups

The first month on campus can be a whirlwind—so this Care Pack is taking care of dinner.

Published on August 29, 2023
Kraft Mac & Cheese college care pack featuring 30 cups of microwavable mac and cheese
Photo:

Kraft Mac & Cheese

August is one of those months that just makes its presence known: It’s the last month of summer with some of the hottest days of the year; the birth month of attention-loving Leos; weeds and other plants rapidly fill up gardens and yards; and every big box retailer smells like recently-sharpened pencils, calling in the return to school. 

Of course, back to school season likely brings about some of your favorite traditions—and Kraft Mac & Cheese might be starting a new tradition across campuses everywhere.

Kraft just launched its Mac & Cheese College Care Pack, a pack of 30 (you read that right) Kraft Mac & Cheese Easy Mac Cups, one for every day of the first 30 days of school to ensure students don't have to go to class on an empty stomach. The care pack also comes with an all-in-one reusable silverware set because, let’s be honest—plenty of college kids are relying on plastic cutlery from the dining hall.

“As the first year of college is notoriously tough, with one-third of students saying that the transition to college is difficult, Kraft Mac & Cheese is helping ease the adjustment with this new dorm room essential and encouraging students to proudly choose what makes them feel good, inside and out,” reads a press release from the brand.

Mac and cheese is an easy-to-make, beloved comfort food, making it a go-to for many students, right up there with those classic Ramen noodle packets. And since Kraft Mac & Cheese Cups are easy to make in a dorm room microwave, you won’t need to worry about additional tools or appliances.

The College Care Pack is available exclusively on Amazon for $30 and will only be available while supplies last.

If you’re unsure about what else you might want to add to your college student’s packing list, check out our personalized quiz. After all, whether your kid is heading into their first year of on-campus life or if they’re celebrating their senior year, college shopping lists need to be custom-made for your student.

With a bag full of everything they need—along with their 30 (!) Kraft Mac & Cheese Cups—they’re sure to succeed every step of the way. Or, at least, they won’t be studying hungry.

