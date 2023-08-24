Shoppers Say Their Rugs ‘Haven’t Moved an Inch’ Since Using These Rug Grips That Are Just 83 Cents Apiece

And they’ve earned nearly 2,400 perfect ratings.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor is a Commerce News and Deals Writer for Dotdash Meredith’s home brands, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She covers everything from fashion to cleaning products, specifically focusing on sales, product reviews, and product launches.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on August 24, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Rug grips Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington

Rugs that are constantly shifting around or causing you to trip can be annoying (not to mention dangerous). Instead of dealing with slippery rugs, try these Kppex sticky rug grips to hold them in place. You can get a pack of 12 on sale for just $10 right now on Amazon.

The stickers have a triangular cloud-like shape that fits perfectly into the corner of a rug, and they’re double-sided to stick to both the carpet and the floor. They’re so easy to install, too. Just peel the backing off both sides of the grip, place it in the corner of your carpet, and then press the rug down onto the floor. Before using the grips, just make sure the surface you’re adhering them to is clean and dry. 

Kppex Double-Sided Rug Grips

[12 Pack] Rug Gripper, Double Sided Non-Slip Rug Pads Rug Tape

Amazon

You can use the grips on a variety of different surfaces, including hardwood, laminate, marble, and tile. And since you only need four stickies per rug (one for each corner), you’ll be able to secure multiple carpets with the 12-pack. Not only will the grips make your rugs safer by preventing trips, but you also won’t have to constantly adjust them when they slide around on the floor. Plus, the edges won't come up or get stuck when you’re vacuuming or sweeping. You can also use the stickers to hold down the corners of new rugs that haven’t fully flattened out yet.

Amazon shoppers have awarded the best-selling rug grips with nearly 2,400 five-star ratings. One person noted that since installing the stickies, their carpets “haven’t moved an inch,” and another said, “My rugs do not budge ever.” Another reviewer said that they use the grips to attach their rug to a pad underneath, too.

Stop slipping and tripping on your carpets with these sticky grips that will keep your rugs secure. You can grab a pack of 12 on sale for $10 on Amazon, and find more rug grips and pads below. 

Rabenda Non Slip Rug Pads

Amazon Rabenda 12 Pcs Grippers, Non Slip Rug Pads for Hardwood

Amazon

Home Techpro Rug Pad Gripper

Amazon Home Techpro Rug Pad Gripper for Hardwood Floors,

Amazon

Veken Rug Gripper Pad

Amazon Veken Rug Gripper Pad for Hardwood Floors, Non Slip Rug

Amazon

Gorilla Grip Original Extra Strong Rug Pad 

Amazon The Original Gorilla Grip Extra Strong Rug Pad Gripper,

Amazon

Zongool Rug Tape

Amazon 12 PCS Rug Tape, Reusable Washable Grippers for Rugs,

Amazon

Sahhika Rug Tape

Amazon Rug Tape, 10 Pcs Double Sided Non Slip Reusable Rug

Amazon

Lhflive Non-Slip Area Rug Pad

Amazon LHFLIVE 2' x 3' Non-Slip Area Rug Pad Extra Thick Pad

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Soaker Hose Tout
This Anti-Bend Soaker Hose Is the Secret to Watering Your Garden Evenly—and It’s 36% Off at Amazon
favorite finds back to school
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Back-to-School Essentials
favorite finds can of olipop
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in August