Shoppers Say Their Rugs ‘Haven’t Moved an Inch’ Since Using These Rug Grips That Are Just 83 Cents Apiece

Rugs that are constantly shifting around or causing you to trip can be annoying (not to mention dangerous). Instead of dealing with slippery rugs, try these Kppex sticky rug grips to hold them in place. You can get a pack of 12 on sale for just $10 right now on Amazon.

The stickers have a triangular cloud-like shape that fits perfectly into the corner of a rug, and they’re double-sided to stick to both the carpet and the floor. They’re so easy to install, too. Just peel the backing off both sides of the grip, place it in the corner of your carpet, and then press the rug down onto the floor. Before using the grips, just make sure the surface you’re adhering them to is clean and dry.

Kppex Double-Sided Rug Grips

Amazon

You can use the grips on a variety of different surfaces, including hardwood, laminate, marble, and tile. And since you only need four stickies per rug (one for each corner), you’ll be able to secure multiple carpets with the 12-pack. Not only will the grips make your rugs safer by preventing trips, but you also won’t have to constantly adjust them when they slide around on the floor. Plus, the edges won't come up or get stuck when you’re vacuuming or sweeping. You can also use the stickers to hold down the corners of new rugs that haven’t fully flattened out yet.

Amazon shoppers have awarded the best-selling rug grips with nearly 2,400 five-star ratings. One person noted that since installing the stickies, their carpets “haven’t moved an inch,” and another said, “My rugs do not budge ever.” Another reviewer said that they use the grips to attach their rug to a pad underneath, too.

Stop slipping and tripping on your carpets with these sticky grips that will keep your rugs secure. You can grab a pack of 12 on sale for $10 on Amazon, and find more rug grips and pads below.

