Home Improvement Ideas Shoppers Say Their Rugs ‘Haven’t Moved an Inch’ Since Using These Rug Grips That Are Just 83 Cents Apiece And they’ve earned nearly 2,400 perfect ratings. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor is a Commerce News and Deals Writer for Dotdash Meredith’s home brands, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She covers everything from fashion to cleaning products, specifically focusing on sales, product reviews, and product launches. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on August 24, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington Rugs that are constantly shifting around or causing you to trip can be annoying (not to mention dangerous). Instead of dealing with slippery rugs, try these Kppex sticky rug grips to hold them in place. You can get a pack of 12 on sale for just $10 right now on Amazon. The stickers have a triangular cloud-like shape that fits perfectly into the corner of a rug, and they’re double-sided to stick to both the carpet and the floor. They’re so easy to install, too. Just peel the backing off both sides of the grip, place it in the corner of your carpet, and then press the rug down onto the floor. Before using the grips, just make sure the surface you’re adhering them to is clean and dry. Kppex Double-Sided Rug Grips Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $10 You can use the grips on a variety of different surfaces, including hardwood, laminate, marble, and tile. And since you only need four stickies per rug (one for each corner), you’ll be able to secure multiple carpets with the 12-pack. Not only will the grips make your rugs safer by preventing trips, but you also won’t have to constantly adjust them when they slide around on the floor. Plus, the edges won't come up or get stuck when you’re vacuuming or sweeping. You can also use the stickers to hold down the corners of new rugs that haven’t fully flattened out yet. Shop New Quilts, Shams, Blankets, and Colors from Brooklinen Just in Time for Fall—and Get 15% Off Right Now Amazon shoppers have awarded the best-selling rug grips with nearly 2,400 five-star ratings. One person noted that since installing the stickies, their carpets “haven’t moved an inch,” and another said, “My rugs do not budge ever.” Another reviewer said that they use the grips to attach their rug to a pad underneath, too. Stop slipping and tripping on your carpets with these sticky grips that will keep your rugs secure. You can grab a pack of 12 on sale for $10 on Amazon, and find more rug grips and pads below. Rabenda Non Slip Rug Pads Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $10 Home Techpro Rug Pad Gripper Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 $12 Veken Rug Gripper Pad Amazon Buy on Amazon $11 $8 Gorilla Grip Original Extra Strong Rug Pad Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 $10 Zongool Rug Tape Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 $10 Sahhika Rug Tape Amazon Buy on Amazon Lhflive Non-Slip Area Rug Pad Amazon Buy on Amazon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Anti-Bend Soaker Hose Is the Secret to Watering Your Garden Evenly—and It’s 36% Off at Amazon BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Back-to-School Essentials BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in August