If you consider yourself an home design lover, you're likely familiar with the work of Studio McGee. Created by Shea McGee, the brand offers modern yet inviting pieces for everyone, and you're about to have a whole new collection to simplify your home update projects in the most stunning way—in collaboration with Kohler, the launch features an elegant collection of faucets, vanities, and accessories designed by McGee herself.



Available in stores September 29 and at kohler.com on October 2, the Kohler x McGee collection spotlights timeless pieces that fit with a variety of styles. McGee is known for her ability to give any space a stylish yet livable aesthetic, and this collaboration seeks to make it easy for you to do the same in your own home.



"I've always been a fan of the quality and craftsmanship that Kohler adheres to," McGee said in a press release. "You can tell that it's a fixture that will stand the test of time. For my own collection, I went deep into the Kohler archives to find some of the historical details and styling that make a fixture timeless. From there, I gave them modern updates for a mix that's uniquely Studio McGee."

Studio McGee x Kohler

Studio McGee was launched with the idea of giving everyone a way to design a space that speaks to them, without the hassle sourcing products by themselves. After all, it’s the little things that really tie a room together—but it isn’t easy to design a cohesive space when you have hundreds of product options to sort through. The Kohler x McGee collection makes it easier than ever to match the details to the rest of your home.



The new collection includes six separate product lines: The Edalyn Kitchen Faucets line is striking yet practical, with faucets for everything from kitchen sinks to pot fillers. Castia Bathroom Faucets and Accessories incorporates shower heads and accessories, sink faucets, and bath fillers, all of which boast a detailed, modern feel.



Studio McGee x Kohler

If you're looking to upgrade your bathroom vanities, Kohler x McGee has you covered with the Malin Vanities and Seagrove Vanities. The former is a classic, sensible piece with quartz countertops and a light wood finish. Seagrove Vanities has graceful and elegant lines and come in a dark grey and a neutral clay color. Both lines offer single and double sink options.



One of the easiest ways to elevate any room is by swapping out your dated lighting, and the Embra Lighting and Kermen Lighting lines in the collection help you do just that. Embra Lighting is all about making industrial chic look luxurious while providing different finish options to customize the look. Kernen Lighting features milk glass for a refined retro feel, making it both practical and eye catching.



Studio McGee x Kohler

The collection also comes with exclusive tile from Ann Sacks to create an all-around seamless look. The tiles, which are made for both the floor and wall, include two new porcelain designs as well as a stone mosaic tile—all designed in collaboration with McGee. Canyon Lake, a reflective, porcelain glazed tile is available in six rich colors, and Novah, the other porcelain option, is available in four sizes and three colors for maximum versatility. The stone mosaic sheet tile, Willow Heights, has a timeless feel with a modern twist, and you can choose from two patterns and three colors. You'll be able to purchase the Ann Sacks x McGee tile designs in stores and online starting September 21st.



"Shea's collections with Kohler and Ann Sacks pair seamlessly for customers who aspire to explore new possibilities and create their own unique spaces throughout the home," Kohler chief brand officer Samie Barr said in a press release.



If you want even more advice from McGee on designing an elegant home, she's got you covered with her first-ever book, The Art of Home: A Designer Guide to Creating an Elevated Yet Approachable Home. Detailing how she designed her own home (while teaching you skills you need to do the same), it launches on September 12th and is currently available for pre-order.