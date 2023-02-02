Kohler Is Bringing Back Two Vintage Colors for a Limited Time

Bring the pretty past into your home with some retro, re-released colors, as Kohler celebrates its 150th anniversary with a limited-release collection.

By
Hollyanna McCollom
Headshot of Hollyanna McCollom
Hollyanna McCollom

Hollyanna McCollom is a writer and editor with more than 15 years of experience. As a freelance writer, she specializes in food, pop culture, wellness, DIY craft, and sustainable living. She is the author of the Moon Portland travel guide (now in its 4th edition) and previously served as editor-in-chief of PDX Magazine, as well as the editorial lead for several other small publications and projects.

Published on February 2, 2023
Kohler's new vintage colors
Photo:

Kohler

You don’t have to be a design expert to know that Kohler has been a kitchen and bath industry leader for over a century—150 years, to be exact. This year, the company is celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary with a series of celebrations (dubbed Come All Creators) and, in exciting news for vintage-lovers everywhere, a limited-edition product line featuring two beloved colors from days gone by: Peachblow and Spring Green.

Kohler's new vintage colors
Kohler's new vintage colors
PHOTO:

Kohler
PHOTO:

Kohler

Earlier this year, Kohler held a voting campaign to choose two winners from a Heritage Colors collection that included six iconic hues—Peachblow, Spring Green, Pink Champagne, Avocado, Sunrise, and Lavender. The winning colors, Peachblow and Spring Green, were announced February 1 and will re-debut in a limited release of some of Kohler’s most popular kitchen and bath products (like the Memoirs two-piece toilet, the Memoirs 24-inch pedestal sink, the Vox rectangular sink, the Artifacts freestanding clawfoot tub, and the Farmstead kitchen sink) in the summer of 2023.

Kohler's new vintage colors from KBIS

Better Homes & Gardens / Caitlin Sole

Peachblow, an original Kohler pastel from 1934, has warm, dusky coral undertones and derives its name from a type of art glass made popular in the latter part of the 19th century. The new Kohler Peachblow fixtures are warm and playful without being too sickly sweet—especially when paired with the brown, taupe, grey, and beige hues that are trending now for bathrooms.

Kohler's new vintage colors from KBIS

Better Homes & Gardens / Caitlin Sole

Spring Green, originally launched in 1927, was inspired by the blue-green waters of a northern spring. It’s a classic cool tone reminiscent of robin’s egg blue that works especially well for creating a retro-inspired look. It pairs beautifully with crisp white, chocolate brown, and black, whether you are outfitting a farmhouse kitchen or creating a tranquil oasis for a claw-foot tub.

Today, most tubs, sinks, toilets, and other fixtures are white. Colorful fixtures feel like a thing of the past: You don’t run into blue sinks or green toilets too often, and for those eager to curate a colorful bathroom beyond just painted walls, finding modern fixtures in vintage colors can take a lot of searching. Kohler’s release of new toilets, tubs, sinks, and more blends contemporary functionality and vintage colors and is the perfect solution for those trying to make more of a statement with their plumbing fixtures. If that’s you, just act quickly: These fixtures are sure to go fast after their release this summer.

Kohler will continue to celebrate its sesquicentennial throughout the year with a series of special events and pop-up activations that pay homage to the company’s unique 150-year heritage. While plumbing the depths of the past, the company will also look ahead to an innovative future joined by valued partners and talented artists, like Daniel Arsham and Colm Dillane of KidSuper. In 2023, Kohler is also partnering with explorer Robert Swan, who is currently trekking across the Antarctic landmass to the Geographic South Pole using only renewable Kohler energy sources.

