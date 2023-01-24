These Best-Selling Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats Have More than 24,200 Perfect Ratings—and They’re Now $15 Apiece

If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen prepping, cooking, and cleaning, you probably know how tiring it can be to go so long without sitting down. Instead of dragging a chair over to rest while you work, try these anti-fatigue mats to give your back and feet a break. They’ve garnered more than 24,200 five-star ratings, and you can get a set of two for just $30 right now.

The mats are ergonomically-engineered with thick memory foam that provides support, making them ideal for anyone with back, feet, or joint problems. The cushioning allows you to comfortably cook or clean in the kitchen, sort and fold laundry, or do just about any other activity that requires long periods of standing. One shopper even commented, “These drastically help my hip and back pain while standing in one spot for long periods of time.” Plus, the mats have a non-skid bottom for additional stability.

The fabric is water-resistant and doesn’t collect dirt, making it super easy to clean—just wipe the mats down with a damp cloth or use a vacuum cleaner for crumbs. And they’re eco-friendly and made with durable phthalate- and latex-free PVC. According to one reviewer, the fabric doesn’t become slippery when wet, so you don’t have to worry about sliding if something spills.

The set includes one long mat (47 x 17.3 inches) for larger areas and one small mat (28 x 17.3 inches) that’s perfect for under the sink or in the bathroom. It won’t be difficult to find a color to match your decor with the eight shades available, including khaki, gray, blue, and brown, all with a timeless white trellis pattern that reviewers have called “super cute.”

Try out these anti-fatigue kitchen mats to reduce aches while standing—and don’t wait to snag them while they’re 40% off.