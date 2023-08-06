Can Eating a Kiwi Before Bed Really Help You Sleep Better?

One of the most beautiful and delicious fruits, kiwis are favorites of both children and adults alike. However, like camu camu, these bright green fruits might be most adored by the wellness community, as they're incredibly nutritious. One potential health benefit of kiwi that's been causing some buzz recently? Eating one before bed might help you sleep better—and as it turns out, that might be true.

Here's all you need to know about the potentially sleepy side effects of kiwi, plus some other health benefits to keep in mind.

BHG / Xiaojie Liu

What are kiwis?

Though often called a tropical fruit, kiwis—or kiwifruits—are actually native to the grasslands and forests of China and Russia where they were originally known as the Chinese gooseberry. This fruit grows on vines, similarly to those you’d see in a vineyard. The seeds of Actinidia deliciosa, what we now know as kiwi, were first exported to New Zealand in the early 1900s. There, they were rebranded with a new name (after their renowned, native, flightless bird, the kiwi) and were soon exported all over the world.

Fast forward to today, and kiwi is one of the most popular "tropical" fruits. It is often grouped in with other actual tropical fruits, as its flavor complements them so nicely. Plus, it has a very long growing season, more amenable to warmer climates.

Benefits of Eating Kiwis

When it comes to nutrition, kiwifruit has so much to offer. It's especially high in vitamins C and E, antioxidants that reduce inflammation throughout the body and support healthy immune function. Full of vitamin K and potassium, these fruits will also help you to achieve healthy energy metabolism, blood clotting, and fluid balance while maintaining and building vital red blood cells, muscles, and nerves.

You’ll also find fiber in kiwi, plus prebiotics. Fiber works to enhance our digestion and metabolism, creating regularity while also lowering cholesterol levels in our blood. It will also keep you satisfied after meals and snacks, an added bonus that many of us look for in our food choices. Prebiotics are a type of indigestible fiber that act as food for the gut bacteria living in your large intestines, helping to create a thriving gut microbiome.

Can kiwis help you sleep better?

Another (more contested) benefit comes from the claim that kiwis may actually help you have a more restful night’s sleep. These bright green beauties are naturally rich in serotonin, a key neurotransmitter in our body that plays a large role in many sleep mechanisms. Depending on the level present, serotonin can positively contribute to the time it takes to fall asleep, the ability to stay asleep through the night, and the time you spend in phases of deep sleep. Plus, serotonin is a key precursor for melatonin, the hormone we all know and love to help us fall asleep and stay asleep.

There’s also compelling research that shows there’s a positive correlation between antioxidant intake and healthy sleep patterns—and kiwi is chock full of antioxidants.

However, the most relevant research to this topic is a small study that examined the relationship between kiwi consumption and sleep. This study found that participants who ate two kiwis one hour before bed for four weeks fell asleep faster, slept more soundly, slept for longer periods of time, and their overall sleep quality improved.

How to Eat More Kiwis

Whether you’re intrigued by these potential sleep benefits or some of the other impressive health qualities of kiwis, there’s so many delicious ways to enjoy them.

Interestingly, if you can tolerate the taste, the skin of the kiwi is not only edible but can increase the nutrition of this fruit significantly, providing more fiber, vitamin E, and folate. Regardless of whether you keep the skin on or not though, you can add this tangy fruit to smoothies, salads, salsas, yogurt, oatmeal, baked goods, and sauces. Simply enjoying a kiwi on the sofa with a spoon is a perfectly delicious option, as well.

