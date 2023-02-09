Here at Better Homes & Gardens, we love any and all color of the year announcements and predictions, but the KitchenAid Color of the Year holds a special place in our hearts. While the slew of paint colors chosen for Color of the Year 2023 offer endless decor and design inspiration, the KitchenAid pick is special in that it represents a tangible item that you can bring into your home immediately, no color matching or painting preparation needed. And with the announcement that the KitchenAid Color of the Year 2023 is Hibiscus, we’re certainly not disappointed.

Announced February 9, the KitchenAid Color of the Year 2023 pick makes it clear that bright, bold color is here to stay. KitchenAid’s Hibiscus is a punchy pink that’s just a hair away from neon pink, with an electric vibrance that will make a statement in any kitchen. Strikingly similar to Pantone’s Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, Hibiscus—like the flower that inspired it—is meant to attract and bring people together, KitchenAid said in a statement announcing the launch.

KitchenAid

The classic KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and the K400 Blender will both be available for purchase in the new Hibiscus hue starting February 9. As with previous picks for KitchenAid Color of the Year and Holiday colors alike, Hibiscus reflects current color trends and offers a fresh option to the list of colors these appliances are available in.

As the KitchenAid Color of the Year 2023 pick, Hibiscus joins bright selections from years past such as the moody Beetroot (2022), energetic Honey (2021), and pastel Kyoto Glow (2020). Hibiscus is a particularly appropriate choice for 2023: It’s perfectly in line with Pantone’s prediction that colors are going in an electric direction this year, and it pairs well with the rise of decor trends such as Barbiecore and rom-com core.

KitchenAid

While current kitchen color trends are shifting toward dark colors and neutrals—think dark green, taupe, and ivory—and moody kitchens are having a moment, colors inspired by nature and subtly pink kitchens are still popping up here and there. Better yet, the enormous breadth of kitchen styles we’ve seen lately proves that design is shifting in a more accepting direction, where we’re all free to decorate our spaces how we like. Acknowledging that a Hibiscus stand mixer may not mesh well in all kitchens, if Hibiscus speaks to you—and how could it not?—it’s an easy addition to a kitchen with pink, white, or even black elements. An appliance this pretty deserves to be shown off, so if you do pick up a Hibiscus stand mixer or blender, you can pair it with most cabinet colors with confidence.

KitchenAid’s launch of its 2023 color selection comes with the announcement of a complementary clothing capsule collection of seven one-of-a-kind designs inspired by the Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender, launching at New York Fashion Week in partnership with designer Marta Del Rio.

Hibiscus, the KitchenAid Color of the Year 2023, is available starting February 9 in the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($500) and K400 Blender ($300).