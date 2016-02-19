Kitchen Tour: Traditional French Kitchen

February 19, 2016
Formal without being fussy, this new kitchen's style was inspired by the fancy details of traditional French decor.
A French Corner

The homeowners' love of French city style, such as big moldings and formal details, inspired this kitchen's colors and textures. Cabinets dressed in decorative details with a rich, glazed finish give this corner kitchen a welcoming French feel. Dark wood floors and barstools balance the lighter tones of the cabinetry.

In the Details

Detailed woodwork on cabinet doors and island accents evokes a cozy, old-world feel. The oversize corbels on the end of the island soften the geometry of the space.

Creamy Colors

Subtle color shifts among the walls, cabinetry, and softly patterned green granite countertops create a soft and approachable kitchen. Double wall ovens to the left of the range make it easy to prepare meals for large gatherings.

Sunny Space

The corner kitchen worked well for homeowners who craved a traditional-style room with well-defined space. Sunshine streams through a bank of windows above the main sink.

Island Arrangement

Small appliances, including a wine fridge and microwave, tuck into the island on the working side of the kitchen. The large run of uninterrupted countertop is perfect for prepping and serving large meals.

Perfect Prep Area

A small prep sink adds additional function to the furniturelike island. Topped in Costa Esmeralda granite, the island is a beautiful and durable addition to the kitchen.

Style + Storage

The homeowners entertain often, so built-in cabinets were used to form a massive hutch that offers ample room for storage and display.

Classic Cooking Space

The tile inset above the cooktop provides definition, color, and visual interest. Brackets and raised panels, as well as sturdy hardware and turned legs, inbue the cabinets with old-world character.

Textural Tile

The handiwork in the materials was as important as the color and textures used in this kitchen. Up close, the detail in the tilework is stunningly simple.

