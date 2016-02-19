Kitchen Tour: Traditional French Kitchen
A French Corner
The homeowners' love of French city style, such as big moldings and formal details, inspired this kitchen's colors and textures. Cabinets dressed in decorative details with a rich, glazed finish give this corner kitchen a welcoming French feel. Dark wood floors and barstools balance the lighter tones of the cabinetry.
In the Details
Detailed woodwork on cabinet doors and island accents evokes a cozy, old-world feel. The oversize corbels on the end of the island soften the geometry of the space.
Creamy Colors
Sunny Space
The corner kitchen worked well for homeowners who craved a traditional-style room with well-defined space. Sunshine streams through a bank of windows above the main sink.
Island Arrangement
Small appliances, including a wine fridge and microwave, tuck into the island on the working side of the kitchen. The large run of uninterrupted countertop is perfect for prepping and serving large meals.
Perfect Prep Area
A small prep sink adds additional function to the furniturelike island. Topped in Costa Esmeralda granite, the island is a beautiful and durable addition to the kitchen.
Style + Storage
Classic Cooking Space
Textural Tile
The handiwork in the materials was as important as the color and textures used in this kitchen. Up close, the detail in the tilework is stunningly simple.