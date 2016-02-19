Comfortable Rustic Kitchen
Function Meets Style
Hardworking surfaces and beautiful finishes yield a kitchen that's laid-back and charming. Homeowners chose not to have a sink or cooktop break up the large island in favor of one long uninterrupted surface for prepping and serving. Mother of Pearl quartz-surfacing covers the 4x10-foot island.
Hints of green and blue complement the mosaic-tile backsplash, and the addition of a round wooden tabletop off a corner of the island encourages kids and guests to gather.
Character Counts
Bright white cabinets and quartz-surfacing balance the dark wood tones in the traditional space. A stained wood island, reclaimed hemlock ceiling, and dark-stained oak floors lend rustic appeal to the kitchen. Wide aisles around the island provide ample space for multiple cooks.
Mix and Match
An eight-burner range was a must-have for this serious cook. Its shapely hood composed of two metals serves as a focal point in the kitchen. Glass mosaic tiles in a herringbone pattern introduce soft blues and grays into the kitchen. The colors are reminiscent of coastal Maine sea glass. Three rows of subway tile create a smooth transition between the quartz-surfacing countertops and the backsplash. A pot filler faucet makes filling large pots a breeze.
Tile a Backsplash
Tackle this easier-than-you-think project with helpful tips from our pros.
Classic Cottage Design
A vintage-style faucet pairs perfectly with a deep apron-front sink, a mainstay in a cottage kitchen. The large sink is a cook's dream, offering plenty of space for soaking oversize pots and pans.
Make Every Inch Count
The wall opposite the sink wall is packed with kitchen essentials. It features a refrigerator with two freezer drawers, a hutch housing office supplies and a flip-down TV, and a section with wall ovens and a warming drawer. Designer details keep the wall from looking cluttered, while furniture-style feet tucked into toe-kicks, X-shape muntins on glass cabinet doors, and warm wood surfaces enhance the kitchen's traditional style.
Central Storage
Woven baskets tuck into open shelves in the island and keep potatoes, onions, and garlic easily accessible. Deep drawers below stow bulky roasting pans and lunch boxes. Overhead, an acid wash gives the brass light fixtures the look of aged bronze.
Dine In
A sunny banquette topped with pillows offers plenty of room for kids to pile in. The freestanding dining table can expand to seat 10 or more, making it the perfect spot for family meals, games, and homework. The bench seat lifts to reveal storage.
At Your Service
A butler's pantry between the kitchen and formal dining room provides a staging area for serving wine and beverages. Nailheads on the built-in wine rack and a mercury-glass backsplash help make the transition from the casual kitchen to the elegant dining room.