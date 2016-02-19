Comfortable Rustic Kitchen

Hardworking surfaces and beautiful finishes yield a kitchen that's laid-back and charming. Homeowners chose not to have a sink or cooktop break up the large island in favor of one long uninterrupted surface for prepping and serving. Mother of Pearl quartz-surfacing covers the 4x10-foot island.

Hints of green and blue complement the mosaic-tile backsplash, and the addition of a round wooden tabletop off a corner of the island encourages kids and guests to gather.