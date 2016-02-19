Warm Contemporary Kitchens

February 19, 2016
Think you know what a contemporary kitchen looks like? These days, well-chosen colors, materials, and personal objects take the chill out of modern work spaces.
Sophisticated, Not Stark

Rich espresso cabinetry wraps the base of this kitchen, leaving the upper wall avilable for a mix of open shelves, glass-front cabinets, and lots of textural mosaic tile.

A Playful Palette

Sleek white cabinets and appliances outfit this contemporary kitchen. Pops of tangerine orange add playfulness and warmth to the otherwise stark space. The homeowners accented the bright hue with warm wood floors and a neutral backsplash.

Show Your Stuff

Collections of woven baskets from exotic trips accent the kitchen's light wood cabinetry. The warm tan on the walls fades to the background, allowing the beautiful woodwork to shine. Clean horizontal lines run throughout this modern space.

Sunny Outlook

Shades of yellow and gold -- some bordering on orange -- create a kitchen that elicits smiles. The warm colors offset the contemporary lines and shapes throughout the rest of the room.

Gorgeous in Green

These homeowners weren't afraid of bold color -- or mixing and matching styles and finishes -- in this remodeled kitchen. Cabinets painted green and off-white warm up the stainless-steel accents throughout the space.

Family-Friendly Design

Clean-lined but comfortable, this kitchen maintains an easy balance of wood and metal, warm and cool. Guests seated at the island and eat-in nook (just out of view) can visit with the cook or watch the wall-mount TV. A collection of grinders adds sculptural appeal to the stark white countertops.

Open Wide

Once claustrophobic, this kitchen now feels fresh and bright, thanks to major surgery. Most upper cabinets were removed, and the new windows are larger than the ones they replaced.

In the Woods

A central work table gives this kitchen a casual, almost nostalgic attitude. To offset the expanse of wood, the designer used stainless steel on the backsplash, which bounces light around the room, and added an all-white dining set.

Great Galley

A wall of windows and a mix of natural-tone and white cabinet fronts contribute to this superfunctional galley kitchen's appeal. A wide walkway between cabinets allows room for more than one cook.

Style by U

This kitchen gets the ultimate custom treatment with natural-color wood cabinets and pops of orange on select cabinet and drawer fronts. Using an orange color wash or stain allows the wood grain to show through the color.

Open and Closed

A mix of open and closed cabinetry gives the homeowner flexibility to keep everyday dishes out of sight while putting pretty serving bowls or collectibles on display in this streamlined kitchen.

Cute Condo Kitchen

A small footprint doesn't have to mean skimping on style. In this U-shape kitchen, the cabinets above the peninsula were removed to create a more open space. Sculptural track lighting adds personality.

Storage with Style

Dark-stained cherry cabinets seem traditional, but clean-lined Shaker-style doors and simple hardware add modern flair. A backsplash of glass tile in shades of gray complements the white quartz countertops.

Rustic References

To work with the home's brick and block construction, exposed brick adds texture and warmth to a wall of stainless-steel appliances and floating stainless-steel shelves above the sink. Riftsawn oak wraps the island, adding another rustic touch to the decidedly modern kitchen.

A Place for Everything

This contemporary kitchen puts dishware on display with a mix of open shelving and upper cabinets without doors. The mix-and-match storage scheme gives the kitchen a friendly feel.

Modern with Beaded Board

Beaded board may seem too country to fit in a modern space, but in this all-white kitchen, it plays perfectly with the molded-plastic chairs, stainless-steel accents, and streamlined look of the rest of the room.

