Warm Contemporary Kitchens
Sophisticated, Not Stark
A Playful Palette
Sleek white cabinets and appliances outfit this contemporary kitchen. Pops of tangerine orange add playfulness and warmth to the otherwise stark space. The homeowners accented the bright hue with warm wood floors and a neutral backsplash.
Show Your Stuff
Collections of woven baskets from exotic trips accent the kitchen's light wood cabinetry. The warm tan on the walls fades to the background, allowing the beautiful woodwork to shine. Clean horizontal lines run throughout this modern space.
Sunny Outlook
Gorgeous in Green
Family-Friendly Design
Clean-lined but comfortable, this kitchen maintains an easy balance of wood and metal, warm and cool. Guests seated at the island and eat-in nook (just out of view) can visit with the cook or watch the wall-mount TV. A collection of grinders adds sculptural appeal to the stark white countertops.
Open Wide
In the Woods
A central work table gives this kitchen a casual, almost nostalgic attitude. To offset the expanse of wood, the designer used stainless steel on the backsplash, which bounces light around the room, and added an all-white dining set.
Great Galley
A wall of windows and a mix of natural-tone and white cabinet fronts contribute to this superfunctional galley kitchen's appeal. A wide walkway between cabinets allows room for more than one cook.
Style by U
Open and Closed
Cute Condo Kitchen
A small footprint doesn't have to mean skimping on style. In this U-shape kitchen, the cabinets above the peninsula were removed to create a more open space. Sculptural track lighting adds personality.
Storage with Style
Dark-stained cherry cabinets seem traditional, but clean-lined Shaker-style doors and simple hardware add modern flair. A backsplash of glass tile in shades of gray complements the white quartz countertops.
Rustic References
To work with the home's brick and block construction, exposed brick adds texture and warmth to a wall of stainless-steel appliances and floating stainless-steel shelves above the sink. Riftsawn oak wraps the island, adding another rustic touch to the decidedly modern kitchen.
A Place for Everything
Modern with Beaded Board
Beaded board may seem too country to fit in a modern space, but in this all-white kitchen, it plays perfectly with the molded-plastic chairs, stainless-steel accents, and streamlined look of the rest of the room.