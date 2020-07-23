Rugged Brick and Sleek Details Fill This Texas Kitchen with Rustic Glamour

He wanted rugged and outdoorsy. She preferred elegant California chic. Houston interior designer Julie Dodson made each of them happy, designing a high-functioning kitchen that blends both aesthetics.

The couple's new Texas home was under construction when Dodson stepped in. What everyone agreed on was the need for a kitchen where the family (including daughters ages 9, 16, and 19) could gather daily and entertain family and friends. Dodson planted a super-size island topped with a thick slab of Calacatta marble in the center of the room. Ends of the island are also clad in the heavily veined marble, giving it the heft to balance the spacious room.