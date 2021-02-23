10 Minimalist Kitchens with Stunning Modern Style
Minimalist kitchens embrace simplicity and modern style. Distinguished by clean lines and sleek surfaces, these pared-down designs can still pack in plenty of personality. Apply these minimalist kitchen ideas for a stylish and functional cooking space.
Modern Minimalist Kitchen
In the kitchen, minimalism results in clean, organized spaces that are highly functional and stripped-down in details. These simplified designs often include hidden storage, clutter-free countertops, and bright, neutral color schemes. Many also rely heavily on modern design elements, including waterfall islands and lacquered flat-front cabinetry. Although they emphasize simplicity and function, modern minimalist kitchens can also showcase unique style and personality through pops of color, fetching stone surfaces, wood accents, aged metal finishes, and more.
Minimalist Kitchen Design
Clean lines are fundamental to a minimalist kitchen design. Opt for flat-front cabinetry (also called slab doors), instead of Shaker-style cabinets and other paneled designs, to create a smooth, sleek surface. For hardware, modern bar pulls help reinforce the streamlined look. Look for a range hood and backsplash designs that emphasize straight lines and simple shapes.
Minimalist Kitchen Decor Ideas
Minimalist kitchens don't have to be stark and characterless. Warm up a clean modern design with wood accents or brass finishes. Incorporate vintage art or fresh flowers to juxtapose the sleek surfaces with some texture and color.
Colorful Minimalist Kitchen
White is perhaps the most classic color choice for minimalist kitchens, but bolder hues can also pair beautifully with modern designs. The key is to limit the palette to one saturated color and incorporate neutrals or wood tones for balance. Muted shades of blue or green are perfect for adding a bit of personality to a minimalist kitchen.
Minimalist Kitchen Appliances
Integrated appliances are a highly effective design trick for modern minimalist kitchens. Hide your fridge behind paneled doors or tuck the microwave within lower cabinetry to instantly give your kitchen a more streamlined look. Disguising these hardworking appliances creates an unbroken stretch of cabinetry and limits visual distraction.
Minimalist Open Shelving
Open shelves are a beautiful complement to minimalist kitchen designs. This simplified storage solution can reinforce an open, airy feeling in your kitchen. When styling open shelves, limit the number of items and stick to a similar color palette as the rest of the room to maintain an uncluttered look. Displaying all-white dishware, for example, creates a sleek effect.
Minimalist Kitchen Backsplash Ideas
Backsplashes with intricate tile shapes and patterns aren't typically the best fit for minimalist kitchen designs. Instead, opt for solid-colored glass or ceramic tiles to create a stylish backsplash that's easy to clean, too. Or install a stone slab backsplash to deliver natural texture and subtle pattern.
Minimalist Kitchen Lighting Ideas
Minimalist kitchens demand light fixtures that are similarly streamlined in appearance. Choose pendants, chandeliers, sconces, and ceiling-mount fixtures with sleek silhouettes and elegant, uncomplicated designs. For task lighting, recessed can fixtures also make a good choice because they blend in seamlessly with the ceiling.
Metallic Minimalist Kitchen Details
Cool, metallic finishes like stainless steel and chrome make a natural addition to minimalist kitchen color schemes. Choose polished metals for appliances, fixtures, hardware, island seating, and other kitchen details. Layer these finishes against a background of white or gray to make them really shine.
Small Minimalist Kitchen
Minimalist kitchens typically have an open, uncluttered aesthetic, which can be difficult to achieve in a tight space. To simplify your small kitchen, opt for open shelving instead of upper cabinetry where possible for a visually lighter look. Opt for a neutral color scheme, and choose unornamented styles for cabinet hardware and backsplash tile. In this small minimalist kitchen, white subway tiles are stacked in straight rows, as opposed to a typical running bond arrangement, to create a more modern feel.