How to Make a Pot Rack

Turn an old screen door into a new pot rack in four simple steps.

What You Need

  • Old screen door
  • Heavy-gauge wire mesh
  • Staple gun
  • Hooks
  • Screw-eye hooks
  • Metal chains
  • S-hooks

How to Make It

  1. First, replace the existing screen with heavy-gauge wire mesh. Attach it to the back of the door (the side that will face the ceiling) with a staple gun. Make sure the mesh is firmly attached.
  2. Attach hooks to each corner of the door.
  3. Anchor screw-eye hooks into ceiling beams at matching intervals.
  4. Using metal chains, hang the door at a height that keeps your equipment accessible. Suspend lightweight items from the mesh using S-hooks.
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com