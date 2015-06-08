How to Make a Pot Rack
Turn an old screen door into a new pot rack in four simple steps.
What You Need
- Old screen door
- Heavy-gauge wire mesh
- Staple gun
- Hooks
- Screw-eye hooks
- Metal chains
- S-hooks
How to Make It
- First, replace the existing screen with heavy-gauge wire mesh. Attach it to the back of the door (the side that will face the ceiling) with a staple gun. Make sure the mesh is firmly attached.
- Attach hooks to each corner of the door.
- Anchor screw-eye hooks into ceiling beams at matching intervals.
- Using metal chains, hang the door at a height that keeps your equipment accessible. Suspend lightweight items from the mesh using S-hooks.
Comments