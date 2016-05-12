23 Farmhouse Kitchen Ideas for a Perfectly Cozy Cooking Space
Rustic Revival
Lend aged-to-perfection style to a new kitchen with a warm blend of natural materials. Reclaimed white oak ceiling beams span this kitchen’s length, and tumble-edged dark slate tiles lend the floor a time-worn texture. Carrara marble countertops contrast with vintage-look bronze faucets and hardware that will gather patina over time. To balance old and new, modern commercial-grade appliances blend seamlessly into the space’s antique charm. In place of a more traditional island, a large farmhouse kitchen table stands in the center of the room to welcome family gatherings.
Small but Mighty Farmhouse Kitchen
A small floor plan doesn’t have to hold you back from creating the farmhouse kitchen of your dreams. This design proves that point with clever tricks that boost the perception of square footage while underscoring the farmhouse aesthetic. Panel molding draws eyes upward to visually expand the ceiling height, while open shelves take the place of upper cabinetry along one wall to further the sense of spaciousness. The counter-to-ceiling backsplash features white subway tile—a farmhouse kitchen classic—lined with dark grout to provide texture and a dramatic focal point.
Gathering Place
An inviting atmosphere is essential to any farmhouse kitchen. In this cooking space, which is open to the adjacent dining room, a large island with stool seating beckons friends and family to sit down and stay awhile. Large grilled windows and open shelving reinforce the expansive feel. Black fixtures and window frames deliver contrast amid white cabinetry and shiplap walls.
Warm Welcome
Use bold color to wrap a farmhouse kitchen in cozy warmth. To balance cabinetry painted in a rich royal blue, this kitchen employs reclaimed wood floors and butcher-block countertops—which will both stand up well to wear and tear—to supply natural texture. Glass-front cabinets put pretty dishes on display, while copper pendant lights deliver shine from above. The cast-iron range, designed to look like an old-fashioned stove, is topped with a custom zinc hood that will gracefully gain patina with age.
Jewel Tones
Cabinetry painted in a deep jade color puts a trendy twist on this timeless kitchen. Brass knobs and drawer pulls sparkle against the Shaker-style farmhouse cabinets, while milk-glass pendants deliver a touch of nostalgia above the island. Barstools provide casual eat-in seating for family meals, and quartz-surfacing countertops provide an easy-care surface for everyday cooking. Natural light floods the space thanks to the tall casement windows flanking the range.
Rural Refresher
There's nothing more classic in a farmhouse kitchen than white cabinetry. Simple recesses on the doors keep the look clean and updated, while silvery cup pulls and a must-have apron-front sink render a vintage vibe. Black oversize industrial pendants pair with black granite on the island, which is cleverly styled as a freestanding farmhouse table. Timeless Carrara marble countertops lighten the look on perimeter cabinetry.
Accentuate the Positive
Bring a snappy look to white cabinets in a farmhouse kitchen with colorful accents. Displays grouped by color produce a big visual impact. In this farmhouse kitchen, open shelves provide opportunity to show off a collection of Depression-era mint-color milk glass pieces. Simple wood knobs and a dark wood floor balance this space with natural warmth.
Modern Meets Farmhouse
This modern farmhouse kitchen sprawls into one large space that shares sunshine from abundant windows and glass doors and a similar color scheme. Timeless materials get a trendy twist. For example, classic marble was chosen for a “waterfall” island—so-called because countertops and sides are slabs of the same stone mitered together at the corners. The serene, sophisticated color scheme—a study in whites, grays, and black—embodies classic, understated farmhouse style.
Sunny Sensation
Even on a cloudy day, this farmhouse kitchen practically glows thanks to simply styled cabinets painted the color of sunshine. Countertops and a farmhouse-style apron front sink forged from dark stone provide a punch of contrast. Pine flooring and a maple island countertop enhance the room's casual tone that seamlessly blends old and new.
Old House Character
Thoughtfully chosen vintage-style features give this kitchen inviting farmhouse appeal. Beaded-board panels—something you might find on the porch of a turn-of-the-century house—lend beauty and texture to the island, backsplash, pantry door, and wall of this farmhouse kitchen. Wood counters and classic stools add the charm of a country store.
Retro Redo
Inject old soul into a ho-hum kitchen with some simple makeover strategies. By painting existing cabinets greenish-gray and trading chrome hardware for oil-rubbed-bronze knobs and drawer pulls, this standard kitchen gained farmhouse flair. Open shelves replace upper cabinets for a simple look that provides opportunity for display. Painted 1×6-inch pine boards, imperfectly installed, hide the builder's popcorn-texture ceilings, while reclaimed oak boards in random widths give the floors a warm, authentic farmhouse look. A light fixture made from a sheet of crumbled zinc completes the redo.
Favorite Kitchen Paint Colors
Transform your farmhouse kitchen with one of our favorite paint colors. These no-fail shades are ideal for injecting personality into a drab kitchen. Get inspired by our paint color ideas—then go try them in your home!
Island of Possibility
Create the look of a space that has evolved over time by introducing freestanding pieces to your farmhouse kitchen. An island styled as a table with turned legs, open shelving, and cup-style pulls provides a vintage centerpiece with plenty of useful features. The rusty red color and stone countertop enhance the island's farmhouse flair, complemented by chocolatey wood floors made from a fallen walnut tree. Other vintage-rich details include custom bracket feet tucked within toe-kicks of perimeter cabinetry, a fireclay apron-front sink, and a pair of 1930s lamps transformed into pendants.
Related: Mini Makeovers with Farmhouse Style
Practical Magic
Practicality is the heartbeat of true farmhouse styling. In this kitchen, open shelves not only put daily dishware on display but make pieces easy to access and put away. At the center of the space, a butcher-block island radiates rustic charm while providing an always-ready prep surface.
Details Define
Use details to distinguish your farmhouse kitchen from any other. In this 1980s home, thoughtful materials and features, such as beaded-board surfaces, rustic corbels beneath the island countertop, and stools designed after old schoolhouse chairs create the feel of an old beach cottage. A few metals enhance the vintage vibe, including antiqued brass pendant shades and a copper pantry door. Coral knobs bring the sea's ambiance inside and lend playful color to the cabinetry.
Better Together
There's a sure way to instill welcoming, farmhouse style in your modern kitchen: Add the warmth of wood. This farmhouse kitchen effortlessly pairs stainless-steel appliances, clean-lined white cabinetry, and sleek chrome pulls with an island table that features a rustic metal base and chunky butcher-block top. Rugged wood shelves and a dark wood floor, installed on the diagonal, complete the merging of old and new.
Tiny Treasure
Farmhouse style isn't dependent on generous dimensions. This small kitchen achieves charm without clutter, starting with a monochromatic color scheme. Gray-blue cabinets blend with chrome pulls, stainless-steel appliances, and gray-and-white marble countertops. Salvaged beams crown the space in rustic splendor while a red kilim rug anchors the work core with vintage color and pattern.
Can't-Miss Classic
Trying to decide on a backsplash for your farmhouse kitchen? One no-fail option is white subway tile. As this kitchen shows, it's an easy starting point for setting off displays and complementing other features and materials throughout a space, while providing a look that's timeless and beautiful.
Lights Fantastic
Selecting the right lighting goes a long way in creating your farmhouse kitchen. These oversized, blackened steel factory-style pendants make a bold statement and draw attention to a beautiful beaded-board coffered ceiling. Vintage-style stools at the island introduce a hint of industrial style.
Vertical Vision
Well-chosen wall treatments wrap your kitchen in farmhouse appeal. This work core uses a swath of exposed brick to bring in rustic color and texture, while white-painted shiplap above brightens and balances the farmhouse kitchen. Grille-free windows let in natural light and prioritize backyard views.
Counter Principle
Marble countertops remain a classic choice for creating the look of a farmhouse kitchen. Because marble is prone to stains, you should seal the surface to make it longer-wearing and repel stains. Wipe up spills as they happen, although the surface won't stain right away. Pair them with natural wood to prevent your kitchen from looking too cold.
Dine In
Quintessential farmhouse kitchens include a long table at the center of the room for gathering and dining. This wood-top table offers a contemporary vibe with its tubular metal base and metal chairs and stools. Scoot the seating out of the way, and your table offers another work surface with an ideal height for rolling out dough.
Social Minded
If you're fortunate to have a large farmhouse kitchen, take advantage of the extra floor space. Create an oversized island for gathering around and spreading out during meal prep. This island features a broad expanse where plenty of helpers can sit while they prepare a meal with abundant opportunity to socialize.