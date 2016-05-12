23 Farmhouse Kitchen Ideas for a Perfectly Cozy Cooking Space

A small floor plan doesn’t have to hold you back from creating the farmhouse kitchen of your dreams. This design proves that point with clever tricks that boost the perception of square footage while underscoring the farmhouse aesthetic. Panel molding draws eyes upward to visually expand the ceiling height, while open shelves take the place of upper cabinetry along one wall to further the sense of spaciousness. The counter-to-ceiling backsplash features white subway tile—a farmhouse kitchen classic—lined with dark grout to provide texture and a dramatic focal point.