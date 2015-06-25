Instantly add farmhouse style to your kitchen without renovating. Create a cozy and welcoming space everyone will love with these tips!

One of the best things about farmhouse style is every interpretation is unique and beautiful. Mix and match any number of these ideas in your kitchen to create a cozy and welcoming room where everyone will want to gather.

1. Wood Countertops

Try wood counters on the island or throughout the kitchen for a classic farmhouse look. The signs of wear and age only add to the personality and patina. Materials such as butcher block can also be less expensive than stone or solid surfacing.

2. Farmhouse Sink

Farmhouse sinks can be found in materials such as stainless steel and cast iron, and are popping up in every style of kitchen. A white porcelain farmhouse sink, however, is the best choice for an instant farmhouse feel.

3. Antiques and Accessories

Display antique vases, a collection of mason jars, or large wooden bowls throughout your kitchen for a unique look. Hit thrift shops and buy plain white dishes, then hang a collection on a wall or display them in glass-front cabinets.

4. Beaded Board

It's easy to add beaded board to the front of an island, on the backsplash, or on the ceiling to create a cozy look. Beaded board comes in sheets and often is primed, which makes installation quick and easy.

5. Two-Tone Cabinetry

Mix cabinetry colors or combine stand-alone storage with traditional cabinetry for a truly personal look. Paint the island a different hue than the rest of the kitchen, or add a hutch to a bare wall to create a one-of-a-kind look.

6. Natural Textures

Try burlap, wicker, or linen to add natural textures to your kitchen. Skirt the sink with a piece of linen or cover windows with bamboo shades. The color variation and texture of these materials create a casual feel.

7. Open Shelving

Simply replace upper cabinets with shelves or just remove the cabinet doors to create open storage, which is perfect for displaying a beautiful collection or classic white dishware.

Easily convert your regular cabinets to open shelving with this tutorial.

8. Table-Turned-Island

Whether it's an actual table or an island with furniture-style details, the unfitted look of a table-style island helps the kitchen appear as though it evolved over many years.

9. Vintage-Style Lighting

Replacing pendants with a milk glass version or something made from a piece of salvage is a quick and inexpensive way to refresh the style of your kitchen.

10. Muted Colors

A few gallons of paint can easily transform any kitchen. While white is a pretty pick for a farmhouse kitchen, painted cabinets in muted shades of blue, yellow, and green have a timeworn feeling and are often unexpected.

bonus tip: paint the floor

