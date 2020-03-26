These Small-Pantry Organization Products Will Double Your Storage Space
Shop the products you need for quick, easy, and effective pantry storage.
Whether you live in a small suburban bungalow or a studio apartment in the city, you’re probably spending more time than usual in your humble abode. And if you’re like me, you're likely researching new ways to optimize your time—and your small space. One potential pain point? Your small pantry and its lack of storage options.
Yes, limiting trips to the grocery store and stocking up on non-perishables is smart in times of emergency, but those of us in small spaces are limited in storing bulk purchases. And when every precious inch of space counts, piling extra cans or boxes on a countertop or cupboard just isn't practical. Instead of playing Tetris with your grocery haul, optimize your small pantry to store more.
To ensure your pantry is living up to its full potential, we’ve rounded up 8 easy organization products, including clear bins, door organizers, and sliding spice racks, to help maximize your vertical space. Scroll down to shop the affordable hacks that will help your soups, spices, boxed goods, and more live harmoniously in your tight quarters.
Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer
Equipped with six shelves of varying depths, this 76-inch-tall organizer will help you optimize the potential of your pantry door. Made of 100% steel, the easy-to-install shelf can hold up to 10 pounds, making it perfect for storing paper goods, snacks, drinks, and more.
Buy It: ORG Premium Over-the-Door Steel Frame Pantry Organizer, $80, Bed Bath & Beyond
Can Organizer
Stack seltzer, canned vegetables, soups, sauces, and more with this can organizer. The convenient 12"x16"x16" design can save you space in your pantry or kitchen by stacking and holding up to 54 cans. Plus, it can be expanded with additional units if you move and your pantry grows.
Buy It: FIFO Can Tracker Food Storage Organizer, $32, Bed Bath & Beyond
Cabinet Storage Collection
This set of up to 11 pantry products includes an array of essentials to get you organized. Choose from expandable cabinet shelves, an over-the-door paper towel holder, a stackable spice shelf, and more depending on your needs. With a nearly perfect five-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews, shoppers think this all-in-one pantry collection is a must-have.
Buy It: Kitchen Cabinet Storage and Organizer Starter Collection, from $9, Bed Bath & Beyond
Metal Bins
Ensure smaller items don’t get lost in a cluttered pantry with these metal storage bins. The affordable finds are available in three different size options, including 10.25"x6", 10.25"x9.5", and 16"x9", so you can customize as needed. Plus, they feature built-in handles for easy removal and reorganization.
Buy It: InterDesign Forma Cabinet Binz Metal Bin, from $15, Bed Bath & Beyond
Wall-Mount Storage Rack
If an organizer spanning the entire length of your pantry door isn't necessary, opt for this smaller (5"x 18") option. The $13 solution is easy to install thanks to the provided hardware and is perfect for storing cleaning supplies, snacks, cans, and more. One happy five-star reviewer says it comes with, “Perfect instructions for installation and fits perfectly in the space I needed it. Holds a ton of cans.”
Buy It: 3-Tier All-Purpose Storage Rack, $13, The Home Depot
Plastic Storage Bins
Sleek and handy, these clear plastic cabinet organizers will help you store and retrieve items without having to search. Choose from stackable bins, packet organizers, expandable organizers, or all three. Each one comes in multiple sizes and the entire set of three is less than $25 and rated a nearly perfect five stars.
Buy It: iDesign Plastic Cabinet Organizer Collection, from $11, Bed Bath & Beyond
Food Storage Containers
Keep nuts, pasta, cereal, and more dry goods organized with this 10-piece container set. The lid features a push button that creates an airtight seal so your food stays fresh, while the modular shape makes stacking and rearranging simple.
Buy It: OXO Good Grips POP 10-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $100, Bed Bath & Beyond
Non-Skid Risers
Keep items visible and in place with this 10-inch-wide shelf organizer. Coated with a non-slip, soft-grip surface, the tiered design is an affordable pantry device that five-star reviewers call a “game-changer” and “functional, practical, and durable.”
Buy It: Copco Non-Skid Shelf Organizer, from $7, Bed Bath & Beyond
Comments