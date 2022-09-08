Between the garbage disposal, plumbing, and lack of light, the area under your kitchen sink poses more than a few obstacles when it comes to storage. Items you need regularly often pile up in the front, creating a cluttered mess, while the rest gets shoved to the back and forgotten. While there are many organizing products on the market, it's important to find solutions that work best for you.

As a professional organizer, one of the first things that I like to distinguish with my clients is a list of exactly what they want to keep under the kitchen sink. That's when we discover that the extra bottle of toilet bowl cleaner really doesn't belong in this space since there's no restroom nearby. Once you've determined the items you want to store, the organizing process will be easier. Use the following tips to learn how to organize the cabinet below your kitchen sink.

1. Stack Drawers

Since space is usually limited in the cabinet under your sink, you'll want to capitalize on its vertical storage potential. One way to do this is by stacking clear drawers to store things such as dishwasher pods, dish towels, trash bags, and sponges. A portable caddy is another great idea for cleaning products. When needed, simply lift it up by the handle and tote it to wherever you're doing your cleaning.

2. Hang a Door Organizer

Doors are often overlooked when trying to find extra storage space, whether inside closets or cabinets. A single or two-tiered organizer that hangs over a kitchen sink cabinet can provide easy access to the things you need quickly, especially when your hands are in the dishes. Lightweight items, like gloves, sponges, cloths, or a scrubbing brush, sit comfortably in the organizer as opposed to disappearing into the back of the cabinet. If you don't like the look of the hooks once you shut the cabinet, shop for a door organizer that can be mounted to the inside.

3. Clear Counter Space

There's no rule that says paper towels have to be placed on a countertop. This is especially important to remember if you're working with a small kitchen that lacks surface space. Clear an area at the front of your under-sink cabinet for a paper towel holder so that it's within easy reach. Utilize the remaining space with a sliding double-decker organizer for cleaning supplies and a holder for plastic bags or garbage bags.

4. Repurpose Organizers from Other Rooms

As a professional organizer, I often have to think out of the box when it comes to solutions, especially when clients move homes and want to reuse the products they already own. Fortunately, there are many ways to put existing storage supplies to work under the kitchen sink. A roll of garbage bags fits perfectly in a container designed for bottles of wine or travel mugs. Shelf risers once used for plates and bowls can maximize height and double storage space under the sink. And an airtight container from the pantry can keep dishwasher pods or powder detergent safely sealed.

5. Keep Most-Used Items Front and Center

When you're standing at the sink, chances are it's to wash your hands or do the dishes. Even if you're simply adding dirty items to your dishwasher, you've likely got your hands full and, very possibly, grimy. When reaching for detergent, a pair of gloves, or a scouring pad, it's crucial to have dish-washing essentials stored as close to the front of the cabinet as possible. Supplies used less frequently can be organized using a shelf riser, bin, or a lazy Susan in the back. Hang a towel rack inside the door and use adhesive hooks to hang a bottle brush nearby.

6. Add Lighting

With little light, it can be hard to locate items under a kitchen sink, further contributing to its disorganization. In small or dimly lit closets, I recommend installing inexpensive motion sensor lights for better viewing. Adopt the same solution if you're struggling to see when you open the cabinet under your sink. Adhesive LED touch- or motion-lights come in battery-operated and rechargeable options for convenience. Many come with a remote as well to help you adjust the brightness. Illuminating this area might feel frivolous at first, but when your favorite backup bottle of hand soap goes missing, you'll be thankful.